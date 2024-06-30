Villa midfielder Luiz joins Juventus in £42.35m deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30 – Italian side Juventus have completed the £42.35m (50million Euros) signing of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian, 26, has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A club to end his stay at Villa Park.

Luiz, who has been capped 15 times by his country, scored 22 goals in 204 appearances for Villa, who signed him from Manchester City in 2019.

The midfielder is currently in the United States with Brazil’s national side at the Copa America, where he completed his Juventus medical.

“I’m really happy to be a Bianconero,” said Luiz in a video on social media.

“I can’t wait to play in the Allianz Stadium. See you soon and Forza Juve!”

Luiz scored nine goals in 35 Premier League matches last term as Villa qualified for the Champions League for the first time by finishing fourth.

But Villa’s pressing need to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) meant they had to cash in on one of their key players.

PSR rules permit losses of up to £105m over three years for Premier League clubs.

Villa have already sold midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, 21, to Everton for a reported £9m, while Chelsea have completed a £19m move for their 18-year-old attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman.