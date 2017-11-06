Wisa, Atuka nominated for Magharibi Awards

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6- Kenya Prisons middle blocker Edith Wisa alongside her Kenya Pipeline counterpart, Triza Atuka lead the 2017 Magharibi Michezo Awards women’s volleyball nominee list.

The annual Award is open to players who have either grown, studied or nurtured their talents in the Western region of Kenya this being, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga Counties.

The fifth edition of the event is set for December 23 in Bungoma town.

Wisa, a former Lugulu Girls captain was instrumental in Malkia Strikers’ second-place finish at the 2017 CAVB Africa Nations Championship and qualifying for the 2018 FIVB World Championship to be held in Japan.

2016 Magharibi Michezo Awards overall Sports Woman of the year winner Atuka, will offer strong competition for the Award.

Other candidates for the category are former national team and Kenya Prisons captain, Braxcides Agala who has been inspirational for both club and country.

The young and upcoming setter Veronica Tanui, who featured for both Kenya Pipeline and national junior women’s side to the FIVB U23 World Championships in Slovenia, has also made it to the list.

Kenya Ports Authority’s libero Sam Juma joins the strong list of ‘Male Player of the Year’ which is dominated by reigning champions Prisons Kenya and former holders General Service Unit.

Unlike the women’s category where middle blockers dominated the list, the men’s race is spread across the court.

The reigning Kenyan Volleyball Federation (KVF) Player of the Year, Jairus Bett Kipkosgei has earned his second consecutive nomination.

But he should expect strong opposition from GSU duo of Boniffentry Mukekhe and Brian Meli, and Juma who made his national team debut last July during the CAVB Zone V World Championship Qualifiers in Rwanda.

Nominees for ‘Most promising players of the Year’ (male and female) have been drawn from schools. Malava, Butula and Mang’ana schools dominate the boys’ list, whereas Lugulu, Mukumu and Kolanya High Schools donated the girls’ nominees.

Men nominees:

Sam Juma -KPL

Jairus Bett-Kenya Prisons

Mike Chemos-Kenya Prisons

Hudson Chesoli-Kenya Prisons

Kelvin Maiyo-Kenya Prisons

Gideon Tarus-GSU

Bonventry Wekesa-GSU

Brain Melly-GSU

Elija Riro-Nairobi Water

Women nominees

Triza Atuka-Kenya Pipeline

Violet Makuto-Kenya Pipeline

Edith Wisa-Kenya Prisons

Everlyn Asiko-Nairobi Water

Leoonida Kasaya-Kenya Pipeline

Praxcides Agala-Kenya priosns

Salome Wanjala-KCB

Agripina Kundu-Kenya Pipeline

Noel Murambi-Kenya Pipeline

Ann Lowem-Kenya Prisosn

Veronica Tanui-kenya Pipeline

Most Promising Nominees

Buy:

Emmanuel Kipkosgei-Malava Boys

Enock Kiptum-Malava Boys

Levis Ouma-Butula Boys

Levis Kimtai-Malava Boys

Kevin Wanyama-Mang’ana Boys

Girls:

Laurine Adongo-Mukumu Girls

Elizabeth Muyuka-Mukumu

Stella Kawon-Lugulu Girls

Marion Indeche-Lugulu Girls

Trista-Kolanya Girls