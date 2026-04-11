Ichung’wah links Gachagua to Kikuyu violence, calls for immediate arrest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 — Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah has called for immediate police action against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, linking him to gangs behind violence along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass and clashes in Kikuyu Town.

In a statement issued Saturday, Ichung’wah described the unrest in his constituency as “organized and deliberate,” alleging it bore the hallmarks of coordinated political attacks previously witnessed during past protests.

“It is not random chaos,” he said.

“It bears the hallmarks of the same kind of coordinated political attacks we saw when political interests hijacked what had been peaceful protests.”

The Majority Leader accused Gachagua of orchestrating the violence, claiming the former deputy president had spent days “setting the stage” to intimidate residents and advance his political agenda.

He further alleged that the same networks behind earlier unrest had been mobilised again.

Ichung’wah urged the Inspector General of Police to launch immediate investigations and take action against those involved, saying his office would submit video evidence to support the claims.

“As the duly elected Member of Parliament for Kikuyu Constituency, I demand that the government takes action against Gachagua and his gangs of criminals,” he said, adding that no leader should be allowed to incite violence with impunity.

‘Outsiders’

He also questioned why “outsiders,” including suspected criminals accused of robbing motorists along the Southern Bypass, had allegedly been mobilised to attend the Kikuyu event.

The accusations come amid heightened tensions following chaotic scenes earlier in the day, when Rigathi Gachagua made a defiant entry into Kikuyu Town and addressed supporters despite heavy police deployment.

Accompanied by opposition leaders, Gachagua pressed ahead with his rally plans as police fired teargas to disperse crowds, triggering running battles and stone-throwing in parts of the town.

Speaking from his convoy, Gachagua accused the government of sponsoring violence to block him from engaging residents — claims he did not substantiate.

“They have sent goons and security to stop us from meeting our people, but we will not be intimidated,” he said.

The unrest followed early morning chaos along the Southern Bypass, where suspected gangs barricaded sections near Thogoto and Gitaru using bonfires and debris, attacking motorists and causing major traffic disruptions.

Police later moved in to disperse the groups and restore traffic flow, but the incident escalated political tensions ahead of the Kikuyu rally.

By midday, security had been significantly reinforced across Kikuyu, with anti-riot police mounting roadblocks and sealing off key sections of the town while continuing efforts to disperse crowds.

The National Police Service had not issued an official statement on the clashes by the time of publication.