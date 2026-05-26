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CS Ogamba: Govt Committed to Teacher Welfare as KNUT Launches Wellness Report

CS Ogamba said teachers remain central to the country’s education reforms and human capital development.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving teacher welfare, saying the success of Kenya’s education system depends on the well-being and engagement of teachers.

Speaking during the launch of the Teacher Wellness and Engagement Research Report at the Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi Upper Hill, Ogamba said teachers remain central to the country’s education reforms and human capital development.

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The Education CS praised KNUT for undertaking research-driven initiatives that continue to shape policy discussions in the education sector, citing previous studies on Competency-Based Curriculum, summative assessment and the domiciling of Junior Secondary School learners.

“Teachers have played a major role in the successful rollout of Competency-Based Education by adapting to new teaching approaches and managing education investments effectively,” he stated.

He specifically commended school heads for overseeing the construction and delivery of 23,000 Grade 9 classrooms within a short period in 2024.

“The education system will only thrive if the teacher is thriving financially, physically and mentally,” Ogamba said.

The CS said the government has employed 100,000 teachers over the last three years to address staffing shortages and reduce teacher workload, adding that the move has improved curriculum implementation and helped address burnout among teachers.

He also announced that the government has allocated Ksh950 million in the current financial year for teacher retooling under Competency-Based Education.

According to Ogamba, the Teachers Service Commission has also intensified teacher promotions and continuous professional development programmes to improve working conditions and career growth.

He revealed that 21,383 teachers have been promoted this financial year, while Ksh2 billion has been allocated for teacher promotions in the 2026/2027 financial year.

The CS further called for stronger collaboration between teachers, parents and communities, saying parental support and recognition play a critical role in teacher motivation and learner success.

He emphasized that challenges such as student unrest, drug abuse and indiscipline cannot be addressed by teachers alone and require collective responsibility from parents and other stakeholders.

Ogamba assured teachers that the government would study the findings and recommendations contained in the wellness report and use them to guide future education policies and interventions.

He also commended KNUT leadership under Secretary General Collins Oyuu for promoting evidence-based policy engagement and innovation within the education sector.

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