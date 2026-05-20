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Women protest against femicide in Nairobi on January 28, 2024. /CFM-FILE.

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FIDA gives government 40 days to act on rising femicide cases

FIDA accused the National Police Service of failing to adequately address GBV and femicide cases.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – Federation of Women Lawyers Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) has issued a 40-day ultimatum to the government, demanding urgent action to address the growing cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide across the country.

In a strongly worded statement, FIDA warned that the crisis is worsening while government agencies continue to delay action.

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The organisation called on President William Ruto to officially declare GBV and femicide a national crisis and mobilise emergency resources to tackle the problem.

FIDA said the declaration would help the public understand the gravity of the situation while compelling state agencies to strengthen prevention, investigations, prosecutions, and survivor support services.

Among its key demands, the organisation wants the Ministry of Gender, the Ministry of Interior, and other relevant agencies to provide immediate progress reports on the implementation of recommendations made by the Technical Working Group on GBV and femicide.

The lobby group also urged the President to establish and operationalise a dedicated GBV Fund to support prevention programmes, survivor assistance, shelters, legal aid, psychosocial support, and rehabilitation services.

FIDA further called for the creation of rapid response systems and one-stop GBV response centres in counties heavily affected by violence against women and girls.

According to the organisation, the centres should provide medical care, forensic services, rescue support, counselling, legal aid, and safe shelters for survivors and affected families.

The organisation also demanded the launch of a nationwide anti-GBV campaign aimed at addressing the root causes of violence, challenging harmful stereotypes, and encouraging the reporting of abuse cases.

At the same time, FIDA accused the National Police Service of failing to adequately address GBV and femicide cases. The group wants police to provide updates on specialised GBV units, evidence handling procedures, investigations, prosecutions, and officer training on handling sexual and gender-based violence.

FIDA warned that failure by the government to act within 40 days would trigger nationwide peaceful protests led by women’s groups, civil society organisations, and human rights defenders.

The organisation also threatened to file strategic public interest litigation to compel the State to fulfil its legal obligation to prevent, investigate, and punish violence against women and girls.

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