Court to Rule on Cross-Examination of Cardiologist in Gachagua Impeachment Case

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 — The impeachment case involving former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua resumes today with the court expected to decide whether renowned cardiologist Dr. Daniel Kibuka Gikonyo will be cross-examined over claims linked to the impeachment proceedings.

The issue arises from an affidavit filed in court touching on an alleged phone conversation between William Ruto and Dr. Gikonyo during the period surrounding Gachagua’s impeachment.

Dr. Gikonyo had reportedly treated Gachagua at the height of the political and legal standoff that culminated in his removal from office.

The court’s ruling on whether the cardiologist can be subjected to oral cross-examination is expected to shape the direction of the ongoing case, which has continued to attract significant political and public interest.

Gachagua is seeking compensation from the State, arguing that he was unlawfully removed from office through a politically-driven process that violated constitutional provisions and denied him due process.

His legal team maintains that the impeachment process was irregular and failed to meet constitutional standards required for the removal of a deputy president.

The proceedings are part of a series of petitions challenging various aspects of the impeachment process and its aftermath.