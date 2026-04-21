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Met Department issues heavy rainfall advisory across coastal and northern Kenya

The department classified the warning as moderate to heavy severity, with a probability of occurrence ranging between 33% and 66%.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a Heavy Rainfall Advisory warning of intensified rainfall across several parts of the country between April 22 and April 27, 2026.

According to the advisory, rainfall is expected to increase in intensity, with accumulations exceeding 200mm within 24 hours in some areas, particularly along the Coast and parts of the Northeastern and Southeastern lowlands.

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The department classified the warning as moderate to heavy severity, with a probability of occurrence ranging between 33% and 66%, and described the situation as expected.

The rainfall is expected to impact several counties, including Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Taita Taveta, Kitui, and Makueni, among other nearby areas.

Coastal regions are also expected to experience strong winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s), while sea waves may rise above 2 metres, posing risks to maritime activities.

The Met Department has warned residents in affected areas to remain vigilant due to possible floods, flash floods, and poor visibility.

It further cautioned that floodwaters could occur even in areas that have not received heavy rainfall, particularly downstream zones.

Residents have been advised to avoid driving or walking through flooded areas, open fields, or seeking shelter under trees or near metallic structures due to lightning risks.

The public, especially those in coastal and low-lying regions, has also been urged to exercise caution during maritime activities.

The department said updates will be issued if weather conditions change significantly over the forecast period.

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