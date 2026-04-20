Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Four Suspects Arraigned at JKIA Court Over Cannabis Trafficking

The accused — Marieta Mbula Nzuki, Irene Muthike Kasola, Josephat Mwangi Maina, and Margaret Mbithe Musyoki — appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – Four suspects have been charged with drug trafficking before the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Law Courts after being linked to a cannabis haul in Athi River.

The accused — Marieta Mbula Nzuki, Irene Muthike Kasola, Josephat Mwangi Maina, and Margaret Mbithe Musyoki — appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the prosecution, the four allegedly trafficked approximately 16.084 kilogrammes of cannabis valued at over Sh480,000 on April 14, 2026, in the Ndongare area of Athi River, Machakos County. The charge sheet indicates they acted in concert with others who are yet to be apprehended.

Through their legal representatives from Danstan Omari & Advocates, the suspects applied to be released on bail pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The prosecution did not oppose their release but urged the court to first obtain a pre-bail report to inform its decision.

The court directed a probation officer to prepare and file the report ahead of the next mention, scheduled for April 27, 2026, when a ruling on bail is expected.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

DCI Officer Accused of Killing Wife Freed on Sh1.5mn Bail

The officer, Daniel Macharia, is accused of fatally stabbing his wife at their home along Lumumba Drive before surrendering to police in Naivasha.

10 minutes ago

Kenya

Devani Seeks Court-Ordered Audit of Triton Petroleum Receivership

The court has already certified the matter as urgent, ordering the respondents to file their replies within seven days.

24 minutes ago

Kenya

High Court Cautions Against Misuse of AI in Legal Documents

The litigant defended his filings, stating that he personally reviewed and verified all content before submitting it to court.

31 minutes ago

Africa

Kenya named in global ‘Transnational Repression’ Report over cross-border crackdowns

Kenya’s inclusion follows a series of high-profile incidents, most notably the November 2024 rendition of Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EPRA may review fuel prices every 14 days under new proposal

Rongo MP Paul Abuor proposes changes to the Petroleum Act to allow faster fuel price cuts, including 14-day reviews during global oil price volatility.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Autopsies underway for 2 killed in Mbeere North protests

Postmortems begin in Embu for two men shot dead during protests over poor services at Ishiara Hospital.

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Kenya’s 2027 Politics Drifting Without Strategy or Substance

The shifting relationship between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) captures this dilemma. When UDA appeared to be losing...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCHR opens public participation on Draft Reparations Guidelines 2026

KNCHR has invited public submissions on Draft Reparations Guidelines 2026 aimed at improving compensation and justice for victims of human rights violations.

4 hours ago