Four Suspects Arraigned at JKIA Court Over Cannabis Trafficking

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – Four suspects have been charged with drug trafficking before the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Law Courts after being linked to a cannabis haul in Athi River.

The accused — Marieta Mbula Nzuki, Irene Muthike Kasola, Josephat Mwangi Maina, and Margaret Mbithe Musyoki — appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution, the four allegedly trafficked approximately 16.084 kilogrammes of cannabis valued at over Sh480,000 on April 14, 2026, in the Ndongare area of Athi River, Machakos County. The charge sheet indicates they acted in concert with others who are yet to be apprehended.

Through their legal representatives from Danstan Omari & Advocates, the suspects applied to be released on bail pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The prosecution did not oppose their release but urged the court to first obtain a pre-bail report to inform its decision.

The court directed a probation officer to prepare and file the report ahead of the next mention, scheduled for April 27, 2026, when a ruling on bail is expected.