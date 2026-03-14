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UDA party members march to celebrate in Homa Bay during grassroots elections in April 2024. /X.

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UDA Opens 24-Hour Window to Resolve Disputes in Phase III Grassroots Elections

The committee directed that any disputes must be lodged within 24 hours after the declaration of results or nomination decisions that trigger a complaint.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has opened a 24-hour window for resolving disputes arising from its Phase III grassroots elections being conducted in 18 counties across the country on Saturday.

In a notice issued Friday, the party said its Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee (ENDRC) will receive, hear and determine all complaints related to the elections.

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The committee directed that any disputes must be lodged within 24 hours after the declaration of results or nomination decisions that trigger a complaint.

Submissions will be made electronically through the committee’s official email, with the party urging candidates and members to observe the strict timelines to allow prompt handling of grievances.

The dispute mechanism provides a formal avenue for candidates and party members to challenge results or raise complaints linked to the Phase III county-level elections.

Speaking ahead of the exercise, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the grassroots polls will allow party members to elect officials at the polling centre level as part of efforts to strengthen UDA’s internal democratic structures.

“The election of grassroots officials of the UDA party proceeds on Saturday, March 14, 2026, across 18 counties,” Kindiki said.

The counties participating in the exercise include Samburu County, Trans Nzoia County, Vihiga County, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, Baringo County, Uasin Gishu County, Nandi County, Kericho County, Bomet County, Nyandarua County and Laikipia County.

Others are Meru County, Tharaka-Nithi County, Embu County, Kirinyaga County, Nyeri County, Murang’a County and Kiambu County.

Kindiki said the exercise will allow party members to elect leaders who will represent the party at the polling centre level, strengthening grassroots participation in the party’s affairs.

“Party members in the 18 counties will decide who the party leaders in each polling centre will be,” he said.

He added that the grassroots elections form part of the party’s broader plan to deepen internal democracy and ensure leaders derive their legitimacy directly from members.

Kindiki spoke after chairing a meeting at the party headquarters at Hustler Plaza in Nairobi to review preparations for the polls.

UDA has been conducting grassroots elections in phases across the country as it moves to establish leadership structures from the polling station level to the national level ahead of future electoral contests.

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