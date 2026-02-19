Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Opande honoured by Sierra Leone for role in civil war peacekeeping

Kenya’s Lt Gen (Rtd) Daniel Opande has been awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Rokel by Sierra Leone for his leadership in UN peacekeeping missions and restoring peace during the civil war.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Kenya’s Lieutenant General (Rtd) Daniel Opande has been awarded one of Sierra Leone’s highest national honours, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Rokel, in recognition of his pivotal role in restoring peace during the West African nation’s civil war.

The prestigious award was bestowed by Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, during the Sierra Leone Armed Forces Day and Investiture Ceremony on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said Lt Gen (Rtd) Opande was recognised for his sacrifice, contribution, and exemplary service alongside other Kenyan soldiers in the restoration of peace and stability in Sierra Leone.

“His successful leadership in the disarmament of rebel forces played a pivotal role in bringing the civil war to an end and restoring lasting peace in the country,” KDF said.

In his acceptance remarks, Lt Gen (Rtd) Opande dedicated the award to all Kenyan soldiers serving in peace support missions globally, praising their commitment to international peace and security.

He served as Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) from November 2000 to 2003, leading one of the UN’s most complex peacekeeping operations during a critical period of instability.

Conflict to peace

Under his command, UNAMSIL oversaw the disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration of thousands of combatants, stabilising the war-torn nation and guiding it toward recovery.

His leadership is widely acknowledged as central to Sierra Leone’s journey from conflict to peace.

Armed Forces Day commemorates the official declaration of the end of Sierra Leone’s civil war in 2002 and honours the sacrifices of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), including those who served in the World Wars, the 1990s civil war, and ongoing peacekeeping missions.

The celebrations traditionally feature military parades and ceremonies presided over by the President, who serves as Commander-in-Chief.

Born on August 18, 1943, Lt Gen (Rtd) Opande is a graduate of the British Army Cadet School at Sandhurst, where he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1964. He later attended the British Army Staff College and the United States National Defense University.

Over his distinguished career, he served as Deputy Force Commander with the United Nations Transitional Assistance Group (UNTAG) in Namibia (1989–1990), played a pivotal diplomatic role in Mozambique’s peace process (1990–1993) as a facilitator and negotiator between RENAMO and the Government of Mozambique, and served as Chief Military Observer with the United Nations Observer Mission in Liberia (UNOMIL) from 1993 to 1995.

He later served as Commandant of Kenya’s National Defence College, the country’s premier military training institution, before retiring with the rank of Lieutenant General.

