HACO Industries recognized as Circular Economy Leader at Kenya ESG Awards

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – HACO Industries Kenya Limited has been recognised as a Circular Economy Leader at the Kenya ESG Awards held at Emara Ole Sereni, in recognition of its efforts to embed sustainability and resource efficiency in its operations.

The award honours organisations demonstrating leadership in advancing sustainable business practices and integrating circular economy principles across their operations and supply chains.

The Kenya ESG Awards celebrate firms setting the pace in environmental stewardship, social impact and governance excellence across industries. HACO’s recognition highlights its efforts to reduce waste, improve resource efficiency and promote sustainable production models that create long-term value for both business and society.

Speaking after receiving the award, Managing Director Mary-Ann Musangi said sustainability is increasingly central to the company’s growth strategy and operational philosophy.

“This recognition reinforces our belief that responsible manufacturing is essential to the future of business. At HACO, we are committed to embedding circular economy principles in the way we design products, manage resources and collaborate with our partners across the value chain. Sustainability is not just an obligation; it is a pathway to innovation, resilience and long-term competitiveness,” she said.

HACO has continued to roll out initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact, including improving production efficiencies, promoting responsible sourcing, and supporting recycling and waste reduction within its manufacturing processes.

The company also works closely with partners and suppliers to strengthen sustainable value chains and encourage environmentally responsible practices across the wider manufacturing ecosystem.

The recognition comes at a time when businesses across Kenya and the region are increasingly embracing sustainable models to respond to climate change, resource constraints and changing consumer expectations.

By integrating circular economy approaches, HACO says it aims to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable manufacturing sector while supporting Kenya’s broader environmental and economic development goals.