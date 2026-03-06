DPP Proposes 11-Year Structured Sentence with Rehabilitation for Shakahola Massacre Convict Enos Amanya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has asked the High Court to impose a structured sentence for Shakahola massacre convict Enos Amanya, also known as “Haleluya,” combining punishment and rehabilitation.

Appearing before Justice Diana Kavedza, the prosecution proposed an 11-year sentence, taking into account the three years Amanya has already spent in remand, effectively reducing the remaining term to eight years. The sentence would be implemented under a framework combining custodial and non-custodial measures.

Through Deputy DPP Jami Yamina, the DPP recommended that one to two-and-a-half years of the remaining prison term be served under a voluntary rehabilitation programme. The programme, jointly run by the National Counter Terrorism Centre and the Kenya Prisons Service, focuses on disengagement from cultic beliefs, deradicalisation and preparation for reintegration into society

Following the custodial component, Amanya would serve six years under supervised probation, ensuring close monitoring during reintegration. Amanya told the court he is willing to cooperate fully with prison authorities to complete the rehabilitation programme successfully.

Victims and affected community members will receive psychosocial support as part of the restorative justice process. The prosecution also recommended that the court receive progress reports every six months during the rehabilitation phase. Should Amanya fail to comply with programme requirements, he would serve the full prison term.

Prosecutors anchored the sentencing proposal on established principles, including the “rarest of rare cases” doctrine and mitigating circumstances. While the doctrine ruled out the death penalty, factors such as Amanya’s cooperation with investigators and his willingness to plead guilty supported a reduced sentence.

The DPP emphasised that the greatest culpability lies with cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and other church leaders, who will face heavier sentences as the State pursues justice.

Further hearings in the case are scheduled for April 2026.