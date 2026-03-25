Modi, Trump discuss Hormuz Strait access: US ambassador to India – China Daily

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held conversations over the phone on Tuesday, discussing the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, according to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

In a post on social media platform X, Gor wrote that the two leaders “discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open”.

Separately, Modi on March 21 also spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on regional developments, where he reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.