Canada, India Universities Sign Multiple MoUs to Boost Research, Student Mobility

Mar 7 – A number of Canadian and Indian universities have signed a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening academic cooperation, expanding research partnerships and promoting student and faculty exchanges between the two countries.

Among the agreements signed, the University of British Columbia and O.P. Jindal Global University agreed to facilitate student and faculty exchanges and promote collaborative research initiatives.

Similarly, Simon Fraser University entered into a separate MoU with O.P. Jindal Global University establishing a framework to explore faculty and student mobility, joint academic programming and research collaboration, including potential transnational education and academic exchange opportunities.

In another partnership, the University of the Fraser Valley signed an MoU with Panjab University that will support faculty and student mobility, joint academic programming and expanded research exchanges. Student mobility under this arrangement will be implemented through a cohort-based model.

Algoma University also signed two agreements — one with Parul University and another with Chandigarh University — aimed at broadening academic cooperation. The partnerships will support research collaboration, student and faculty exchanges, and short or summer academic courses. The agreement with Parul University further includes pathway programmes that will allow eligible students from the Parul School of Computer Science and Engineering to transition into designated Algoma University programmes.

The agreement between Algoma University and Chandigarh University builds on an existing partnership and will support pathway opportunities enabling students from departments such as psychology, computer applications and management to transition directly into selected programmes at Algoma.

In the healthcare sector, Dalhousie University signed an MoU with the SRM Institute of Science and Technology to establish a Nursing Dual Degree Programme. The initiative includes 25 Indian Nursing Council-approved supernumerary seats, dual academic credentials and embedded clinical experience in Canada. The agreement also supports broader academic cooperation and student mobility, while potentially opening pathways for nursing practice in Nova Scotia.

Dalhousie University also signed another agreement with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, focusing on collaboration in digital agriculture, climate-resilient farming, horticulture, aquaculture and animal husbandry. The MoU is expected to promote joint research and academic exchanges in these priority areas.

The University of Guelph also partnered with O.P. Jindal Global University, agreeing to facilitate student and faculty mobility for training and research purposes.

Additional collaboration agreements were signed between Brock University and O.P. Jindal Global University, supporting faculty collaborations and short three-year exchanges focused on areas such as public health and sports management business.

Royal Roads University also entered into a partnership with O.P. Jindal Global University to promote faculty and student exchanges.

In the field of clean energy research, Simon Fraser University signed an MoU with the Hydrogen Association of India to facilitate collaboration with Indian academic and research institutions to advance joint hydrogen research, innovation and technology development, supporting clean-energy solutions and strengthening Canada-India academic partnerships.

Meanwhile, the University of Toronto signed an AI-focused MoU with the Indian Institute of Science, one of India’s leading universities. The agreement will advance collaboration in artificial intelligence research and education through initiatives involving the Temerty Centre for AI Research and Education in Medicine and other University of Toronto researchers.

The University of Toronto also renewed its MoU with the Jio Institute, a multidisciplinary higher education institution established as a philanthropic initiative. The renewed agreement will support collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence and management, with a focus on student exchanges and visiting faculty programmes.

The agreements collectively aim to deepen academic ties between Canada and India, strengthen research collaboration across sectors including healthcare, agriculture, technology and clean energy, and expand opportunities for student and faculty mobility between institutions.