UDA wins again as opposition hype turns ‘moto wa gazeti’

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – President William Ruto’s re-election chances appear more real and solid following Thursday’s by-elections, after his ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) posted a clean sweep across four seats in different regions of the country.

The results mark a second straight setback for the United Opposition led by former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, which has been campaigning to deny Ruto a second term in 2027.

The opposition also lost in the November 2025 by-elections, including the closely watched Mbeere North parliamentary race won by UDA’s Leo Wa Muthende.

Despite sustained criticism of the Ruto administration and street protests that rocked parts of the country in 2024 and 2025, Thursday’s results suggest the ruling party continues to enjoy a warm reception on the ground, raising fresh questions about whether the political mood will shift by the next general election.

– UDA by-election sweep reshapes Ruto re-election chances –

UDA candidates won convincingly in all four contests, cutting across Isiolo, Kakamega and Embu counties.

In Isiolo South, UDA’s Mohamed Tubi cruised to victory with 7,352 votes, trouncing his closest rival by a wide margin.

In Embu County, Duncan Muratia and Peterson Njeru won the Evurore and Muminji ward seats respectively, while Elphas Shalakha secured the West Kabras seat in Kakamega.

The wins mean UDA has now swept two consecutive rounds of by-elections, reinforcing its position as the dominant political force ahead of 2027.

UDA party leader and President Ruto affirmed the winnings were indicative of Kenyans trust of his vision and that of UDA.

“We are firmly on course to building a solid national political party whose vision goes beyond generations as we move Kenya to the first-world,” he said on X.

Deputy President and UDA deputy party leader Kithure Kindiki said the outcome reflected voter confidence in the ruling party.

“Congratulations to our candidates on their wins. It’s a clean sweep for UDA Party,” Kindiki said shortly after the results were announced.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika also pointed to the numbers, saying, “numbers don’t lie. UDA is the party to beat. From Isiolo to Kakamega to Embu, chama ni UDA.”

Former presidential adviser and economist David Ndii attributed the victories to early mobilisation and party organisation rather than last-minute campaigning.

“Elections are won long before voting day,” Ndii said, noting that thousands of voters took part in UDA’s party primaries ahead of the by-elections.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai described the results as a clear signal of the President’s political strength, saying the outcomes showed that UDA continues to convert support into votes.

Dennis Itumbi, Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, said the wins demonstrated the party’s staying power, adding that UDA remained focused on grassroots politics.

– Opposition momentum questioned –

The losses are likely to fuel debate within opposition ranks, especially after rallies and online campaigns that had suggested growing public discontent with the government.

Some netizens noted the contrast between large opposition crowds and actual voting outcomes, particularly in Kakamega, where UDA still secured a ward seat despite high-profile opposition activity.

“Sifuna pulls a crowd in Kakamega only for UDA to win an MCA seat in Kakamega. I mean, Sifuna constantly reminds us of his incompetence. He failed in Nairobi and now in Kakamega. Raila would be very disappointed that ODM loses a seat in Kakamega while Sifuna is pulling crowds over there. Inconsequential,” @calvinokello4 said on X.

Online reactions mirrored this surprise, with some also questioning why UDA continues to win at the ballot even as critics describe it as unpopular on social media.

“Hii UDA moja unpopular inawin aje? We really need a social media political party maybe,” online activist @Osama_otero posed.