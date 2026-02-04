Connect with us

Stolen Mercedes-Benz recovered after dramatic chase on Mombasa Road

DCI detectives recover a stolen Mercedes-Benz GLK350d after a dramatic chase from Mombasa Road to Kajiado South, as suspects flee and investigations continue.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — A high-end Mercedes-Benz GLK350d that went missing from a Spring Valley garage in Nairobi has been recovered by a joint team of detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and Imbirikani Police Station.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the luxury vehicle had been booked into the garage for a paint job on January 30, 2026, but was later reported stolen.

The disappearance of the garage’s watchman—whose mobile phone was switched off—raised immediate concern.

Following a forensic-led investigation, detectives traced the vehicle along Mombasa Road.

A high-speed pursuit followed, culminating at a police roadblock mounted by Imbirikani officers in Kajiado South Sub-County.

“A hot pursuit ensued, ending at a police roadblock mounted by Imbirikani officers in Kajiado South Sub-County,” the DCI said in a statement.

Upon realizing they had been cornered, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby thickets, escaping toward Oltiasika and Nosilale villages.

A subsequent inspection of the vehicle revealed signs of tampering, including a fake front registration plate allegedly fitted to evade detection.

The recovered Mercedes-Benz has been seized and escorted back to Nairobi as investigations continue. Detectives have launched a manhunt for the suspects, with authorities vowing to bring those responsible to justice.

