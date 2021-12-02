2 gangsters shot dead in botched supermarket raid in Ruiru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Two armed gangsters have been shot dead by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s Special Service Unit agents in a botched robbery at a supermarket in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

The DCI said the suspects were killed during a fierce exchange of fire with detectives on Tuesday after they defied orders to surrender.

The DCI stated that their detectives were acting on information received via the FichuakwaDCI Hotline, about a possible robbery in the area.

“The thugs who were armed with a ceska pistol loaded with 5 rounds of 9mm caliber, opened fire aimed at our detectives after they declined an order to surrender. What followed was a deafening hail of fire, as the detectives drawn from the elite Special Service Unit responded with finality, killing the gun toting thugs on the spot,” the DCI said.

The agency stated that seven spent cartridges were recovered from the scene in an incident which left one officer injured.

The DCI added that another suspect who was waiting for the two accomplices outside the supermarket escaped via eastern bypass using a getaway motorbike.

“The third suspect who was watching the onslaught from the periphery, took off before our men turned towards his direction. He had parked his getaway motorbike at a safe distance, waiting for his accomplices to return with a stash of money,” the agency said.

DCI further said that the detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau have since established that the slain thugs were part of a larger network of thugs responsible for robberies targeting supermarkets in various parts of Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

“The two were linked to a recent robbery staged at a supermarket in Ngara, where they left with an unspecified amount of money at gun point. Preliminary findings from our ballistic experts have also linked the recovered firearm to various robberies that have occurred in the city,” the agency added.

An officer who suffered a bullet injury on his shoulder is recuperating in hospital.

“Today’s early morning operation should serve as a warning to criminals that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains on high alert, ready to neutralize any criminal activity especially during this festive season,” the DCI warned.

Boda-boda riders have been on the spot in recent months over the rising cases of crime and theft within the city.