Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto said Kenya remains “a firm proponent of a rules-based international order” safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity of States as enshrined in the United Nations Charter/PCS

DIPLOMACY

Ruto reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to rules-based global order in annual Diplomatic Brief

President William Ruto reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to a rules-based global order, urging UN reforms, stronger multilateralism, and fair global governance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 — President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to a rules-based international order, urging renewed support for multilateral institutions amid growing global instability.

In his annual Diplomatic Address to Heads of Mission and International Organisations at State House, Nairobi, Ruto said Kenya remains “a firm proponent of a rules-based international order” safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity of States as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“As the UN marks its 80th anniversary, the world stands at a critical inflection point with multilateralism under increasing strain,” the President said on Monday.

Ruto noted a strong United Nations remains indispensable in addressing complex and interconnected global challenges.

The President warned that persistent funding shortfalls and administrative constraints are limiting the UN’s responsiveness to conflict, humanitarian crises, global health threats and development challenges.

“Kenya, therefore, supports renewed efforts to strengthen and adequately resource the UN system. The defunding of UN agencies weakens multilateral cooperation,” he stated.

Kenya champions AU Commission budget oversight in continental reform drive

UNSC reform

Ruto also reiterated Africa’s long-standing call for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, noting that the continent’s continued exclusion from permanent membership undermines the legitimacy and effectiveness of the global body.

“Africa’s continued exclusion, despite bearing a significant share of the Security Council’s agenda and peacekeeping responsibilities, undermines the legitimacy and effectiveness of the United Nations,” he said, renewing his call for permanent African representation.

Beyond global governance, Ruto highlighted Kenya’s leadership in climate diplomacy, peace mediation in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region, and its role as lead nation in the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

He further reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to expanding the UN presence in Nairobi, noting that the country hosts the only United Nations headquarters in the Global South and remains committed to providing political, security and infrastructural support for its growth.

Ruto urged deeper collaboration between Kenya and the diplomatic corps in 2026 to translate shared commitments into measurable outcomes for citizens and the international community.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenya champions AU Commission budget oversight in continental reform drive

President William Ruto says Kenya will present AU Commission reform proposals to enhance budget accountability and strengthen oversight by the Pan-African Parliament.

1 hour ago

AGRICULTURE

National Biosafety Authority get new Board Chairperson

Omusotsi replaces Prof. Jenesio Kinyamario is dead who died last month.

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

LIVE: President Ruto gives 2026 Diplomatic Brief highlighting global priorities

President William Ruto gives 2026 Diplomatic Brief, highlighting diplomatic priorities, regional integration, economic partnerships, and climate action priorities.

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto Hosts Diplomats at State House to Boost Kenya’s Global Ties

Speaking during last year's convention, Ruto further noted that Kenya remains focused on expanding its diplomatic footprint, from six missions to 70 today, since...

4 hours ago

NAIROBI RENEWAL

Sh220bn housing, water and roads plan to revamp Nairobi — Ruto

President William Ruto touts Nairobi transformation plan targeting housing, water, roads, waste management and slum eradication under a Sh220bn investment drive.

7 hours ago

County News

Sakaja says corrupt officials behind night demolitions in Mukuru

The Governor emphasised that the county government supports infrastructure development, including the construction of access roads, but insisted that all projects must follow due...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Azimio without ODM is dead’: Ruto mocks Uhuru’s efforts to revive Azimio

President William Ruto declares Azimio Coalition “dead without ODM” amid opposition leadership changes and delays in gazettement, warning of another electoral defeat.

23 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Govt vows ‘expanded diplomatic efforts’ to free Kenyans recruited for Russia-Ukraine war

MFA vows to intensify diplomatic efforts to rescue citizens misled into serving in the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

1 day ago