Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs law decentralising civil registration

President William Ruto signs the Births and Registration (Amendment) Bill to decentralise civil registration services, repeals the Pyrethrum Act, and enacts the Social Work Professionals Bill.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – President William Ruto on Thursday assented to the Births and Registration (Amendment) Bill (2024) in a move aimed at decentralising civil registration services across the country to improve access to birth and death certificates.

The President also signed into law the Pyrethrum Repeal Bill (2024) and the Social Work Professionals Bill (2023) to support government’s drive to enhance public service delivery, streamline agricultural regulation, and professionalise the social work sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sponsored by Gilgil MP Martha Wangari, the Births and Registration (Amendment) Bill (2024) provides for the establishment of at least one births and deaths registration office in each sub-county.

The law is expected to make it easier for Kenyans to access critical civil documents, reducing travel costs and long queues at central offices.

MPs endorse decentralization of birth listing centres in key amendment

The Pyrethrum Repeal Bill (2024), sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, repeals the existing Pyrethrum Act and vests the administration and regulation of strategic crops, including pyrethrum, under a single, coherent legislative framework.

“In the repeal of this Act, the administration and regulation of key strategic crops, including pyrethrum as a scheduled crop, would be vested under a single, coherent legislative framework,” President Ruto said.

The Social Work Professionals Bill (2023), sponsored by Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu, establishes the Institute of Social Work Professionals and the Social Work Professionals Board, aiming to professionalise the social work sector and strengthen oversight of social work services across the country.

President Ruto said the enactment of the three laws reflects the government’s commitment to institutional reforms and inclusive development.

With the President’s assent, the three Bills now form part of Kenya’s legal framework.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Opande honoured by Sierra Leone for role in civil war peacekeeping

Kenya’s Lt Gen (Rtd) Daniel Opande has been awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Rokel by Sierra Leone for his leadership...

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police probe civilian possession of teargas amid rally disruptions

Police are investigating reports of civilians in possession of teargas canisters amid disrupted political rallies.

42 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Russia claims stalled labour, security talks with Kenya amid recruitment row

Russia blames Kenya for delays in labour migration and security cooperation talks amid controversy over Kenyans fighting in Ukraine.

55 minutes ago

Top stories

Russian Embassy Nairobi: Kenyans free to join Russian Army

The Russian Embassy in Nairobi says Kenyans can voluntarily enlist in the Russian Armed Forces but denies any role in recruitment. Kenya’s NIS–DCI report...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Russian Embassy denies recruiting Kenyans for Ukraine war amid NIS findings

The Russian Embassy in Nairobi denies allegations of recruiting Kenyans to fight in Ukraine, calling reports “misleading propaganda".

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Death warrant issued for Nyeri man who murdered minor and hid body in house

Nyeri High Court sentences Nicholas Macharia to death for murdering a minor and burying her inside his house, with postmortem revealing severe traumatic injuries.

4 hours ago

Kenya

CS Murkomen Accuses Gachagua of Tribal Bias in Security Debate

Murkomen further alleged that the Democracy for the Citizens Party leader’s criticisms were motivated by tribal bias, targeting both him and President William Ruto.

4 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Orders Sh102.5mn Payment to 41 Judges Denied Appointment by Uhuru

Presiding Judge Mugambi stated that the judges were unfairly denied the opportunity to serve despite being duly nominated.

4 hours ago