President Ruto Intervenes in Kiambu UDA Infighting, Urges Leaders to Focus on Development

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – President William Ruto has stepped into simmering wrangles among elected leaders in Kiambu County, warning that infighting within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) risks undermining service delivery and weakening the coalition’s grip on its political stronghold.

The dispute, which has been brewing for months, pits Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi against Alice Ng’ang’a, popularly known as “Mama Simba”, who has declared interest in the county’s top seat setting the stage for an early succession battle threatening to fracture local UDA ranks.

During a church service in Jesus Compassion Ministry,the President waded into the row amid rising tensions following recent demolitions in Githurai by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), which left traders counting losses and leaders trading blame over the handling of the evictions.

Addressing leaders from the county, Ruto reminded them that leadership was a collective responsibility and warned against shifting blame.

“The work in Kiambu is our job from the MCA to the Governor. Us who have been elected by the people of Kiambu from the MCA, MP, Senator, Governor, Woman Representative and the President are the servants of the people of Kiambu and the people of Kenya,” Ruto said.

“If the work of Kiambu goes wrong, we are the ones to be questioned. So I ask you, leaders of Kiambu, not to look at who to blame. If there’s work to be done in Kiambu, we all must work together,”he added.

The President expressed concern that public spats among UDA leaders were overshadowing development and eroding public confidence in the party’s leadership in the vote-rich county.

“I will not accept the delivery of work in Kiambu to go wrong and we have been elected as UDA party from the MCA position all the way to the Governor under the UDA ticket. When the work of UDA is going wrong, where are we? And then we start blaming each other,” he posed.

On the Githurai demolitions, which sparked protests and sharp exchanges among local leaders, Ruto urged unity in addressing residents’ grievances.

“If a problem has emerged in Githurai, let us not blame each other. We should solve the problem all of us. We shouldn’t point fingers that it’s so and so. There’s no one in a lesser position amongst us here. We are all in government. Who is to be blamed here?” he asked.

“I ask you leaders, let’s stop raising accusatory fingers. Let’s solve the problem in Kiambu County. You have the responsibility to solve the problem because you are the elected leaders.”

Recently they have been growing unease within the ruling coalition over premature 2027 succession battles, particularly in Mt Kenya counties where UDA swept most elective seats in the last General Election.

With Kiambu considered a key political battleground, unchecked rivalry between Governor Wamatangi and MP Ng’ang’a could split grassroots structures, embolden opposition forces and complicate the party’s re-election strategy.

Gachagua Factor

Few months ago, Governor Wamatangi had been rumoured to have joined Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s political fold, which led to the destruction of his business property along Douglas Wakiiru Road in Nairobi, previously known as Aerodrome Road, near Nyayo National Stadium, which was destroyed early Tuesday, January 14, 2026.

The crackdown primarily targeted car wash facilities owned by Wamatangi and food outlets situated along the corridor, with the area being cleared for the construction of a train station linking the Nairobi Central Business District to Nyayo Stadium and Talanta Stadium along Ngong Road.

Speaking on the demolitions, Governor Kimani Wamatangi linked the heavy losses to politics after his carpet cleaning and carwash business was brought down in the overnight exercise.

Supremacy Battle

Last year, in December, supremacy battles among Kiambu politicians and early manoeuvres for the 2027 general election played out publicly during President William Ruto’s visit to a church fundraising service in Gatundu North.

The political rivalry pit Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi against a group of leaders led by Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia and Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a.Ng’ang’a openly declared her intention to challenge Wamatangi for the governorship in 2027, remarks that drew heckling from a section of the congregation.

“Because very soon, I will be the boss here in Kiambu County, Mr President. Here they call me Mama Simba,” Ng’ang’a said.

Kururia further escalated the rivalry by referring to Ng’ang’a as the “incoming governor” and Wamatangi as the “outgoing governor.”

In response, Governor Wamatangi exuded confidence about retaining the seat in 2027, dismissing his rivals as lacking tangible development records and relying on empty rhetoric.

“This work we shall continue with, Your Excellency. In 2027, politics will sort itself out and move on. I am the sitting Governor of Kiambu County, and I am the Governor-to-be of Kiambu. Kururia, do not doubt it,” Wamatangi said.

President Ruto was forced to intervene, warning the leaders against infighting and premature politicking.

“I can see politics here is heating up, but I want to clarify something. I have heard people saying there is an election in January, and it seems it has confused some of you. The January election is not for the governor; it is for the UDA party. So calm down for now — the governor’s election will come later,” President Ruto said.