‘My commitment to ODM is not for show’: Salah to Wanga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — Businessman Oketch Salah has issued an apology to ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, saying his recent statements and activities were motivated solely by a desire to strengthen the party and were never intended to undermine its leadership.

In a statement released on Saturday, Salah affirmed his deep commitment to ODM and its founding ideals, framing his loyalty as a personal obligation tied to his relationship with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Everything I have been doing has only one purpose: to popularise and strengthen ODM. If, in that process, I have hurt you, Chairlady Wanga, I sincerely apologise. That was never my intention,” he said.

Salah emphasized the need for ODM to remain dynamic and relevant, particularly at the grassroots level.

“A living movement must keep moving, keep inspiring and keep reaching the people,” he stated, noting that his recent youth outreach and grassroots engagements have been funded entirely with his personal resources, dismissing suggestions of using party funds.

“My commitment to ODM is not for show. I stand with ODM because of love, loyalty and obligation to Baba’s legacy,” Salah added, referring to Raila Odinga.

His remarks follow ODM’s public clarification that his activities are undertaken in a personal capacity and do not reflect the party’s official stance.

Party activities

Wanga stressed that official party engagements are coordinated through the party secretariat under ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga and warned against organising activities without authorisation.

In recent weeks, Salah has become increasingly visible as a youth mobilizer, including hosting an event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) engaging young people on governance, opportunity, and political participation.

Salah’s claims of close association with Raila Odinga have drawn scrutiny, with members of the Odinga family, including Winnie Odinga, disputing aspects of his narrative, particularly his account of Raila Odinga’s final moments.

Salah has maintained that he was present throughout Odinga’s illness and dismissed allegations that he sought to sideline the Odinga family.

Despite the controversy, Salah reaffirmed his allegiance to ODM, pledging to continue supporting and strengthening the party in honor of Raila Odinga’s legacy.

“I remain ODM. I believe in ODM. And I will continue to stand with ODM out of love for the party and out of respect for Baba,” he said.