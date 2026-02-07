Connect with us

Oketch Salah addresses youth during an engagement at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), as he intensifies grassroots mobilisation amid growing political controversy/Oketch Salah

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM disowns Oketch Salah’s tours, cautions grassroots structures

ODM distances itself from businessman Oketch Salah, saying his statements do not represent the party amid grassroots tours.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — ODM has distanced itself from recent public statements and activities by businessman Oketch Salah, emphasising that his actions are undertaken in a personal capacity and do not represent the party’s position.

In a statement issued by National Chairperson Gladys Wanga on Friday, the party clarified that any engagements associated with Salah should not be linked to ODM’s official structures or leadership.

“The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) wishes to clarify that any activities, statements, or engagements undertaken by Oketch Salah are carried out strictly in his personal capacity and do not represent or bind the Orange Democratic Movement in any way,” Wanga said as Salah intesified grassroot engagements.

Salah has in recent weeks intensified grassroots engagements, positioning himself as a mobiliser of youth within and beyond ODM ranks.

One of the most visible moments came during a high-energy gathering at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, where he spent an entire day engaging young people on governance, opportunity and political participation.

Wanga stressed that all legitimate party affairs are coordinated through established internal channels.

“All official ODM activities, programs, and engagements are channelled through the Party Secretariat and are undertaken with the approval and guidance of the Party leadership, headed by Dr Oburu Odinga,” she added.

Wanga further cautioned grassroots leaders, members and supporters against organising activities in the party’s name without authorisation from the party leadership and secretariat.

The clarification follows weeks of heightened attention around Salah, who has publicly described himself as Raila Odinga’s “adopted son” and has become increasingly vocal on issues touching on ODM’s internal direction and political positioning.

Winnie-Salah clash

His remarks drew particular scrutiny after he claimed to have held private conversations with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga regarding the party’s future and its relationship with President William Ruto’s administration under the broad-based political arrangement.

Those assertions were disputed by members of the Odinga family and several senior ODM figures.

On January 26, Winnie Odinga publicly challenged Salah’s account of being present during her father’s final moments.

Speaking on Citizen TV, she questioned the accuracy of his narrative.

“This is not accurate. Claims about Baba’s final moments should reflect the truth, and unfortunately, that account does not,” Winnie said.

Her comments came amid differing accounts of Raila’s final days emerging from individuals close to the veteran opposition leader.

‘Truth’

Salah, however, has stood by his version of events, insisting that he remained by Odinga’s side throughout his illness.

“I was with Baba Raila Odinga from the time he first fell ill until his final moments on earth. That is a fact. I do not say this for sympathy, relevance or political mileage; I say it because it is the truth,” he said.

He described moments in which he claimed to have supported Odinga through intense pain, sometimes in the presence of only one security officer.

“Moments when it was only me and one security guard present, holding Baba, trying to steady him, trying to help him through the pain. This is not a story. This is lived experience. For the record, that security officer was not Maurice Ogeta,” he stated.

Salah also disclosed that he and Odinga had extensive private discussions on personal and political matters but said he would not reveal their content out of respect for the family.

“Silence should never be mistaken for fear or falsehood,” he said.

He rejected claims that he had attempted to sideline Odinga’s immediate family.

“I have never claimed to replace Baba’s family nor have I ever disrespected Mama Ida or his children. Any suggestion that I insulted, sidelined or spoke ill of them is false and malicious.”

Salah said he remains open to public scrutiny and interviews.

He nonetheless warned against what he described as efforts to make him a scapegoat in ongoing political and personal disputes within Odinga’s broader circle.

