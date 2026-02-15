KWS, Industry Pioneers to Chart Future of Sustainable Global Tourism in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – The fourth edition of the Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo will open in Nairobi on Monday.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is set to preside over the opening of the three-day event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Held under the theme “Tourism Resilience in Action: From Crisis Response to Impactful Transformation,” the conference will focus on building a tourism sector capable of withstanding disruptions and sustaining growth through effective recovery strategies.

Lead planner Dr. Albert Kariuki said that although Kenya’s ecotourism sector has recorded significant growth since the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains vulnerable to external shocks.

He described the conference as an annual platform for debating, shaping and advancing the future of a resilient and sustainable global tourism industry.

Industry pioneers, policymakers, innovators and destination stakeholders will move beyond dialogue to deliver practical solutions for a stronger, future-ready tourism sector.

Kenya Wildlife Service Director General Erustus Kanga will be among the keynote speakers on February 17, in line with the UN-designated Global Tourism Resilience Day, which underscores the role of resilient tourism in promoting sustainable development and economic stability worldwide.