County News

Kisumu revenue official in court over bribery demand on PSV operator

EACC arrests Kisumu Bus Park Revenue Officer for bribery and threats of false charges. Officer pleads not guilty; hearing scheduled for February 25.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — A Kisumu County Revenue Officer has been charged over allegations of soliciting a bribe while threatening to pursue fabricated charges against a businessman.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) confirmed that Francis Muga Odhiambo, the Revenue Officer in charge of Kisumu Bus Park, was apprehended on Monday following investigations into bribery allegations.

Odhiambo was arraigned before the Kisumu Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday where he faced charges of soliciting and receiving a bribe of Sh10,000.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000 or an alternative bond of Sh50,000.

“The charges follow investigations conducted by the Commission, which established that Odhiambo allegedly solicited a bribe of Sh18,500 from a businessman operating a matatu between Kisumu and Kisii,” EACC said.

The officer threatened to fabricate criminal charges against the complainant if the payment was not made.

The accused was arrested after accepting Sh10,000 as part payment of the bribe.

The Commission forwarded its investigation file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved the recommendation to press criminal charges against the officer.

The case is scheduled for hearing on February 25 at the Kisumu Law Court.

