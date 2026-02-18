Connect with us

Capital Health

Kenya reaffirms commitment to slash Malaria cases by 80 per cent by 2028

Kenya commits to malaria elimination by 2028, aiming for 80pc incidence reduction, 90pc mortality reduction, and interruption of indigenous transmission in selected counties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to an ambitious malaria elimination agenda, targeting an 80 per cent reduction in malaria incidence, a 90 per cent reduction in mortality, and interruption of indigenous transmission in selected counties by 2028.

Speaking during a consultative session with the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), led by Executive Secretary Joy Phumaphi, Duale highlighted Kenya’s steady progress in the fight against malaria.

According to Ministry of Health data, national incidence has declined from 104 to 72 cases per 1,000 population between 2023 and 2025.

“Integrated service delivery, supported by over 107,000 Community Health Promoters, has improved early case detection, referrals, treatment adherence, and uptake of preventive interventions at household level,” Duale said.

“These interventions have directly contributed to better survival among children under five and improved maternal health outcomes, especially in high-burden counties.”

Guided by the Kenya Malaria Strategy 2023–2027, the CS outlined measures to accelerate progress, including strengthened collaboration with ALMA, support for the Reproductive-Age Mortality Survey (RAMOS) to enhance data-driven decision-making, and scaled implementation of the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) to improve planning, budgeting, and accountability for maternal and newborn outcomes.

Duale also called for expanded partnerships to mobilise sustainable financing for life-saving malaria interventions.

He stressed that robust data systems, accountability, and predictable funding are critical to reducing maternal and newborn morbidity while advancing Kenya’s vision of a malaria-free Africa.

Kenya’s malaria response is further supported by broader health sector reforms, including the Digital Superhighway Programme, the Social Health Authority, Practice 360, and the Green Charter, all aimed at delivering equitable, efficient, and affordable healthcare while sustaining momentum toward Universal Health Coverage.

The consultative session brought together senior Ministry officials, including Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, End Malaria Council Advisor Dr Willis Akhwale, Director of Family Health Dr Bashir Issak, and Kenya National Public Health Institute Acting CEO Dr Maureen Kamene.

