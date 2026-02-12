Connect with us

Kajwang’ further urged the Senate Speaker to summon Mburu to substantiate his claims/MOSES MUOKI

Kenya

Kajwang Dismisses Harassment Claims by Governors, Says Senate Under Attack

Kajwang said claims directed at him and three other senators were part of a broader effort to undermine Parliament’s oversight role.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Homabay Senator and CPAC Chair Moses Kajwang has dismissed allegations by the Council of Governors (CoG) that a section of senators is harassing governors, insisting that the real target is the Senate as an institution, not individual lawmakers.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Kajwang said claims directed at him and three other senators were part of a broader effort to undermine Parliament’s oversight role.

“This is not about Kajwang, Sifuna, Cherargei, or Mwaruma. The attack is on the Senate as an institution,” he said, warning that weakening the House would set a dangerous precedent for Kenya’s constitutional order.

Kajwang criticized attempts by the CoG to influence Senate committee composition and operations, describing it as unprecedented.

He highlighted the Senate’s track record in securing equitable county resources, including pushing the equitable share close to Sh500 billion this financial year.

He challenged accusers to substantiate claims with evidence within parliamentary rules, warning that unsubstantiated allegations must be withdrawn with an apology.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has also declared the CoG resolution directing governors to boycott key oversight committees unconstitutional, while inviting the council’s leadership for a consultative meeting on February 26.

“The constitutional oversight mandate is exercised by the Senate as often as we consider appropriate, and any restriction is unconstitutional,” Kingi said.

Kajwang reaffirmed confidence in Senate leadership, asserting that the House would not be intimidated from executing its constitutional mandate.

