PICTURE STORY:Tears and Farewell at Lee Funeral Home for Mosop Helicopter Tragedy Victims

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 4 – Families and well-wishers of the six victims of the fatal helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County, gathered for a prayer and requiem service on Wednesday morning, marking the start of a series of farewell ceremonies.

The service at Lee Funeral Home brought together relatives of the late Johana Ng’eno, Retired Lt. Col. George Were, Robert Keter, Amos Rotich, Wycliffe Rono, and Mr. Nicholas Kosgei, before proceeding to the Africa Gospel Church (AGC), Karen, for a joint requiem service in their honour.

Preparations continue for additional services in Nandi County. On Thursday, five of the victims will be taken to Emurua Dikir Primary School for a joint service, followed by an overnight vigil at Hon. Ng’eno’s home.

The final farewell will take place on Friday, March 6, 2026, at Emurua Dikir Primary School, where the funeral service is expected to be attended by His Excellency the President.

Hon. Ng’eno will be laid to rest during the ceremony, while the remaining victims’ final interments are scheduled between Friday and Saturday.