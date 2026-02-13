IG Kanja Vows Enforcement of Senate Summonses to Protect Oversight Process

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – The Inspector General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, has assured the Senate’s County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) of the police service’s unwavering support in investigations involving misappropriated public resources.

Speaking during a meeting with the committee chaired by Moses Otieno Kajwang’, Kanja pledged closer collaboration between the police and Parliament in the enforcement of accountability measures at the county level.

The meeting followed an invitation from the committee, which supports the Senate’s oversight mandate under Article 96 of the Constitution of Kenya.

IG Kanja reaffirmed that the National Police Service would work jointly with other security agencies to investigate cases involving suspected misuse of public funds. He further committed to enforcing committee summonses where necessary, ensuring that individuals required to appear before CPAC comply with its directives.

In addition, the Inspector General pledged to provide adequate security during committee sittings and county oversight visits to guarantee a safe and conducive environment for accountability processes.

He emphasised that information sharing between the police and oversight bodies would be strengthened to enhance the effectiveness and speed of investigations.

“The National Police Service remains steadfast in upholding the rule of law and promoting integrity and accountability in all its operations,” IG Kanja said.