Hainan to launch Tropical Marine National Park amid rapid ocean economy growth

BEIJING, China, Feb 2 — When one thinks of a national park, visions often drift to vast wetlands, thickly forested rainforests, or swaying bamboo groves — scenes rooted in the land. China is now extending that imagery to the ocean.

Hainan province, bordered by some 2 million square kilometers of ocean, has unveiled plans to establish a tropical marine national park. The initiative will mark a major shift toward a land-sea integrated approach in China’s national park system, one that could set a global example for ocean stewardship.

The move follows the Jan 1 implementation of the national park law, which permits the inclusion of specific marine areas in national parks and supports the selection of candidate zones based on natural ecological distribution.

For Hainan — home to rich coral reefs, mangroves, seagrass beds and rare species — the law creates a clear pathway to enhance marine conservation.

“A marine national park is not just about drawing lines on a map,” said Wang Aimin, chief scientist at the Hainan International Blue Carbon Research Center. “It is about safeguarding the authenticity and integrity of marine ecosystems in the same way we protect those on land.”

The proposed park is also part of a broader strategy to develop Hainan as a hub for deep-sea technology, modern marine industries and international marine cooperation.

The announcement came as Hainan’s broader ocean economy shows vigorous growth. Last year, the province’s gross ocean product grew by 7.9 percent year-on-year to remain a pillar of regional development.

Emerging sectors are driving the expansion, with the deep-sea oil and gas industry posting robust gains in reserves and output. The independently developed Deep Sea No 1 gas field, China’s first ultra-deepwater project, recently completed its 100th crude oil shipment since it was commissioned. Its total oil and gas output last year exceeded 4.5 million metric tons of oil equivalent — comparable to a medium-sized onshore field — signaling world-class deep-sea production and operation capabilities.

New fields such as Dongfang 29-1, Dongfang 13-3 and Wenchang 16-2 also began production.

Hainan’s offshore crude output reached about 611,100 tons last year, up 125 percent from 2024, while offshore natural gas output hit about 5.6 billion cubic meters, a 62 percent increase.

In addition, offshore wind power grew rapidly. Major projects in Danzhou and Lingao county connected to the grid, driving the marine power industry’s added value to 1.3 billion yuan ($187.4 million) — a 306 percent year-on-year increase.

Traditional sectors are also evolving. Marine fisheries are shifting toward shore-based operations, deeper waters and international cooperation — a transition exemplified by Sanya Yazhou Bay Agriculture and Aquaculture Development Co, which is embracing intensive, smart production.

In August, the company imported African clawed frogs for scientific research, which are being used in green pest control and pesticide resistance studies.

Looking ahead, the company will introduce foreign fish breeding stock — including groupers — to enhance genetic diversity and address inbreeding issues such as slow growth and disease susceptibility, said Bai Zemin, deputy general manager of the company.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com