Gachagua, Kalonzo cross paths with Oburu in Machakos

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – A rare meeting between opposition leaders and the ODM leader on Friday raised eyebrows after Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Oburu Oginga came together in Machakos during a condolence visit.

The three leaders met at the home of Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu while consoling her family following the death of her son.

While the visit was meant to offer comfort, the political mix at the gathering quickly drew attention across the country.

Gachagua and Musyoka are currently leading a united opposition push aimed at unseating President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Their alliance has been vocal in criticizing the government and rallying support across different regions.

However, the presence of Oburu at the same meeting raised eyebrows, given his political position.

Oburu is aligned with the broad-based government arrangement, and has miantained ODM’s push at supporting President Ruto’s re-election bid.

While no formal statements were issued after the meeting, images and reports of the leaders together have already ignited debate online.