Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gachagua Kalonzo Oburu meeting

Kenya

Gachagua, Kalonzo cross paths with Oburu in Machakos

What began as a condolence visit in Machakos has quickly turned into political talk, after Gachagua and Kalonzo were seen meeting ODM’s Oburu Oginga amid growing 2027 intrigue.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – A rare meeting between opposition leaders and the ODM leader on Friday raised eyebrows after Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Oburu Oginga came together in Machakos during a condolence visit.

The three leaders met at the home of Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu while consoling her family following the death of her son.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While the visit was meant to offer comfort, the political mix at the gathering quickly drew attention across the country.

Gachagua and Musyoka are currently leading a united opposition push aimed at unseating President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Their alliance has been vocal in criticizing the government and rallying support across different regions.

However, the presence of Oburu at the same meeting raised eyebrows, given his political position.

Oburu is aligned with the broad-based government arrangement, and has miantained ODM’s push at supporting President Ruto’s re-election bid.

While no formal statements were issued after the meeting, images and reports of the leaders together have already ignited debate online.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Govt collects Sh142bn in SHA Premiums as Enrollment Hits 29mn: CS Duale

Duale urged County Governments managing 1,287 health facilities to submit accurate and verifiable bank account details immediately to enable SHA to clear pending bills...

53 minutes ago

Kenya

Court blocks planned aviation strike, travelers can relax

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has temporarily stopped a planned strike by aviation workers, ensuring air travel continues smoothly.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Njuki: Keep Off Kindiki’s Seat Or Take Him With It

Kindiki, who hails from Tharaka Nithi County, enjoys  backing from leaders in the Mt Kenya region, who now insist the position is off the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODM is far from dead, Junet declares

“Chama chetu cha ODM kiko imara," Junet declared.

3 hours ago

Top stories

CS Kagwe Secures 1mn Bags of Maize from Zambia to Cushion Kenya Against Drought

This comes as an estimated 3.3 million Kenyans are currently facing acute food insecurity, with projections indicating the number could rise to 3.6 million...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Communications Authority Activates Kenya’s First Digital Sound Broadcasting Trial in Nairobi

Sound broadcasting remains one of Kenya’s most influential media platforms, reaching approximately 98% of households and supporting over 300 licensed broadcast services.

3 hours ago

Top stories

KNH Records Kenya’s First Orbital–Facial Prosthesis in a Public Hospital

What began as a stubborn blockage in his left nostril slowly escalated into a life-threatening condition. Months later, his left eye became swollen and...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Omanyo fires back at Sifuna, says she “won’t be shaken”

“I struggled to educate myself. It was not easy,” she said, questioning why Sifuna would send people to insult her academic credentials.

3 hours ago