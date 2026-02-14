Former Likoni OCS Jailed for Life Over 2018 Killing of Unarmed Man



NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – The High Court in Mombasa has sentenced former Likoni Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Yunus Athman to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of a 20-year-old man, in a case that has intensified scrutiny over police accountability and use of force.

Lady Justice Wendy Kagendo Micheni found Athman guilty of fatally shooting Mbaraka Maitha Omar at Mwenza Village in Likoni after the officer went to arrest him over allegations of goat theft.

The prosecution, led by Ngiri Wangui from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, called more than 20 witnesses who placed the former chief inspector at the scene and challenged assertions that the deceased had posed any threat.

“The court had considered mitigation, the pre-sentence report, and the victim impact statement before settling on a custodial term for the remainder of his natural life.”

“As a police officer, the convict had a statutory duty to protect life but instead used unlawful force against a defenceless civilian.”

The court heard that Athman fired several shots at the deceased, killing him on the spot despite there being no resistance during the attempted arrest.

Multiple witnesses testified that the victim was unarmed and did not endanger the officer or the public.

In her ruling, the judge underscored that abuse of state authority undermines the justice system and must attract a deterrent sentence, noting that police officers are entrusted with the responsibility to safeguard life.

The victim’s family told the court they continue to suffer psychological trauma from the killing, terming it malicious and a betrayal of public trust.

The judge directed the convict to exercise his right of appeal within 14 days against both the conviction and the life sentence.

The conviction adds to a growing body of cases in which courts have imposed stiff penalties on law enforcement officers found culpable in unlawful killings.

Kenya has in recent years faced sustained criticism from human rights groups over extrajudicial killings and excessive use of force, particularly in informal settlements and during security operations.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has repeatedly flagged cases involving fatal shootings of unarmed civilians, while the judiciary has called for stricter adherence to constitutional safeguards under Article 26, which protects the right to life.