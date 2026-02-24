Connect with us

Kenya

Feb 26 By-Elections: IEBC Urges Compliance with Campaign Deadlines, Warns of Penalties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a stern warning to all candidates participating in the February 26 by-elections, cautioning them against continued campaigning after the official campaign period ended on Monday at 6:00 p.m.

Chairperson Edung Ethekon emphasized that “any candidate found engaging in campaigning or voter mobilization beyond the legal deadline would face administrative sanctions in accordance with the law.”

The by-elections, scheduled for Thursday, will fill vacant seats in Isiolo South Constituency (National Assembly), West Kabras Ward, Malava Constituency, Kakamega County (County Assembly), Muminji Ward and Evurore Ward, Mbeere North Constituency, Embu County (County Assembly).

Ethekon confirmed that all election preparations are on track, including the deployment of KIEMS kits, distribution of ballots, and training of election officials.

“Polling stations will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with all voters in line at closing allowed to cast their ballots,” he stated.

He Commission reminded candidates, political parties, and their agents that only one agent per polling station and one chief agent per tallying center are permitted,.

“Any attempt to deploy “super agents” or unauthorized personnel will not be tolerated. Security measures have been reinforced in collaboration with the National Police Service, including uniformed officers at all polling stations and tallying centers,” he stated.

Further, Ethekon urged voters to participate peacefully, uphold the secrecy of the ballot, and respect the results management process, which includes publicly displayed results at polling stations and online access via the IEBC portal: https://forms.iebc.or.ke.

