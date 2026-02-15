Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Eleven killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, rescuers say

Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of near-daily violations of the ceasefire agreement since it took effect on 10 October.

Published

GAZA, Feb 15 – Eleven people were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza on Sunday morning, according to Palestinian civil defence and health officials.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said a strike on a tent encampment in northern Gaza killed at least six people, while another strike in the south of the strip killed five.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Israel Defense Forces said it had struck terror targets in response to ceasefire violations by Hamas, and that militants had been killed after emerging from a tunnel into the area of the strip controlled by the Israeli military.

Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of near-daily violations of the ceasefire agreement since it took effect on 10 October.

Gaza’s Civil Defence said 11 people had been killed in the strikes, while staff at the Al-Shifa hospital said a 12th person was killed in an exchange of gunfire, separate from the air strikes.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has said at least 600 people have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect.

At least 32 people were killed in a wave of Israeli air strikes across Gaza earlier this month, according to local officials.

The latest strikes came as the preparations continued for the implementation of the second phase of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Last month, US President Donald Trump announced a new body called the Board of Peace, which has a mandate from the United Nations Security Council to establish an international force tasked with securing border areas in Gaza, and overseeing the disarmament of Hamas.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Research: Israel expanding military outposts to prolong presence in Gaza – China Daily

The latest development was reported by investigative journalism outlet Drop Site News, citing research by Forensic Architecture based at Goldsmiths, University of London.

December 24, 2025

World

Israel urged not to derail ceasefire deal for Gazans – China Daily

He said that Palestinian teams were continuing the recovery efforts, while urging that the agreement must move forward regardless.

December 8, 2025

World

Israel urged not to derail ceasefire deal for Gazans – China Daily

Gaza's death toll has now hit more than 70,000 despite a supposed truce being in place.

December 2, 2025

World

Gaza faces deepening humanitarian crisis despite ceasefire – China Daily

Water and sewage systems are failing, waste and rubble continue to pile up, and many roads remain blocked.

December 1, 2025

Featured

Kenya defends role in Gaza–South Africa Flight Controversy

According to the Palestinian Embassy in South Africa, the group left Israel’s Ramon Airport and travelled to the country via Nairobi “without any prior...

November 19, 2025

Top stories

Body of Tanzanian victim Joshua Mollel recovered two years after Hamas attack

Israel confirms recovery of Tanzanian intern Joshua Loitu Mollel’s body from Gaza, two years after he was killed and abducted by Hamas during the...

November 6, 2025

CHINA DAILY

ICJ rules Israel obliged to allow Gaza aid passage

The court stated that Israel "is under an obligation to agree to and facilitate relief schemes under Article 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention,"...

October 23, 2025

Top stories

Israeli Mother interviewed by Capital FM in May reunites with son after 2 years in Hamas captivity

Footage released by Israeli outlets showed Nimrod Cohen among those handed over to troops.

October 13, 2025