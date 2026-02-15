Eleven killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, rescuers say

GAZA, Feb 15 – Eleven people were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza on Sunday morning, according to Palestinian civil defence and health officials.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said a strike on a tent encampment in northern Gaza killed at least six people, while another strike in the south of the strip killed five.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had struck terror targets in response to ceasefire violations by Hamas, and that militants had been killed after emerging from a tunnel into the area of the strip controlled by the Israeli military.

Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of near-daily violations of the ceasefire agreement since it took effect on 10 October.

Gaza’s Civil Defence said 11 people had been killed in the strikes, while staff at the Al-Shifa hospital said a 12th person was killed in an exchange of gunfire, separate from the air strikes.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has said at least 600 people have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect.

At least 32 people were killed in a wave of Israeli air strikes across Gaza earlier this month, according to local officials.

The latest strikes came as the preparations continued for the implementation of the second phase of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Last month, US President Donald Trump announced a new body called the Board of Peace, which has a mandate from the United Nations Security Council to establish an international force tasked with securing border areas in Gaza, and overseeing the disarmament of Hamas.