Duchess of Edinburgh visits Kenya to champion women’s role in peace and security

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 — The Duchess of Edinburgh has arrived in Kenya for a high-level visit aimed at strengthening the role of women in peacebuilding, security and economic growth, ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The visit underscores deepening cooperation between Kenya and the United Kingdom under the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, with a focus on community resilience and women’s leadership across the country.

The British High Commission in Nairobi said the Duchess’s visit will centre on enhancing collaboration in implementing Kenya’s National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, while also spotlighting the critical role women play in conflict resolution, governance and regional stability.

UK Chargé d’Affaires Dr Ed Barnett said the visit reflects a shared commitment to advancing inclusive growth and sustainable peace.

“The United Kingdom is proud to stand alongside Kenya in advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda. Women are driving peace, stability and economic progress in every part of this country, and their leadership is essential to resilient communities,” he said.

During her stay, the Duchess will hold talks with President William Ruto on ongoing cooperation under the Kenya–UK Strategic Partnership, including efforts to support women’s participation in decision-making and strengthen peacebuilding initiatives.

She is also expected to meet senior women leaders in government, as well as businesswomen and entrepreneurs, highlighting the growing role of women in Kenya’s economic transformation.

The Duchess will further engage with women peacebuilders working at the community level, including those supporting conflict-affected populations. Her engagements will also spotlight the impact of conflict-related sexual violence and the need for stronger protections and accountability.

The visit provides a platform to recognise and amplify women’s leadership in peace, governance and development, as Kenya and the UK seek to deepen their strategic partnership.