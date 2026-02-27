DP Kindiki Confident Broad-Based Govt Will Win 2027 Elections

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Feb 27 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has expressed confidence that the broad-based government will secure another term in 2027, citing massive development projects and programmes that have consolidated its national support.

The DP said those pushing one-term politics are focused on a fruitless theoretical engagement that will result in defeat in next year’s elections.

“This broad-based government has brought real and tangible benefits to all the people across the country. No one should issue threats about one-term politics. One-term is theory; broad based is practice and serving all Kenyans,” DP noted.

The Deputy President spoke on Friday when he graced the Resource Mobilization Event for micro and small trader groups in Suba South Constituency, Homa Bay County.

He underscored that broad-based government is inclusive and seeks to ensure equitable development in every part of the country.

“Broad-based does not exclude anyone. This government is not about one against the other. All of us can have a place in a broad-based administration because there is enough for all the people of Kenya and all communities to have a stake in the government of the Republic of Kenya,” DP emphasized.

Earlier, the DP inspected the construction of the 150 million-shilling Nyandiwa Fish Landing Site in the area that will ensure fisherfolk get access to fish coolers and modern facilities once complete. It is among several landing sites being constructed by the government in Lake Victoria.

Kindiki praised ODM leaders from the region for standing firm against attempts to drag the party away from the government saying they are fulfilling the wishes of the late party leader Raila Odinga.

“This time, the people of Nyanza and members of ODM have said they are tired of opposition politics. The work of opposition has been done by ODM and the people of Nyanza for a long time, and now they are part of the government and will be inside this government to ensure they benefit from development like other Kenyans,” DP said.

The government is funding projects worth billions of shillings in Homa Bay County as it accelerates their completion.

In Suba South Constituency, the Mfangano Island Ring Road project, being funded at 3.3 billion shillings, is steadily progressing.

“President Ruto has directed Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to ensure the funds are available for the project,” DP revealed.

Similarly, the Homa Bay Town Fish Market has been completed and handed over. It was constructed at 350 million shillings. In total, 22 modern markets are underway in the County. Affordable housing projects are ongoing and more homes have also been connected to electricity in the county.

“This is the development we are talking about – electricity, markets, roads, housing, and empowerment of youth,” DP stated.

The DP praised National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, who hails from the county, for ensuring faster release of funds to finance projects going on in various parts of the country.

“When you hear about all this development – roads, electricity, markets, and fish markets – the person managing and signing for Kenya’s funds is a son of Suba South, a son of Homa Bay, Mr. John Mbadi,” DP said.