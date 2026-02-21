DCI Intensifies Anti-Drug Crackdown in Coast, Several Arrested in Multi-Agency Raids

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has intensified its operations targeting the sale, distribution, and consumption of illicit drugs across the Coast region, following a series of coordinated raids that led to multiple arrests and significant recoveries.

According to a statement from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (Coast Region), working in collaboration with the Operation Support Unit from DCI Headquarters, detectives acted on credible intelligence to conduct targeted searches in several areas.

In Kisimani, officers raided a residence belonging to Daudi Ahmed Ali, where they recovered a whitish powdery substance wrapped in clear polythene, suspected to be narcotics. Assorted unserviceable mobile phones believed to be stolen property were also seized.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to Bamburi Police Station, where he was booked, as the recovered items were secured pending weighing, sampling, and forensic analysis.

In a separate operation in Majaoni area, Shanzu, detectives searched a rental house belonging to John Wangumo Wachiri.

The search yielded a red shopping bag containing loose dry plant material suspected to be narcotics, 21 sachets of similar material wrapped in clear polythene, and KSh 3,700 in assorted denominations believed to be proceeds of crime.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Bamburi Police Station, where both he and the exhibits remain in custody pending further analysis.

At Corner Musa within Ukunda Township, a search conducted at the residence of Popin Mutisya resulted in the recovery of 21 large rolls of dry plant material suspected to be cannabis. The suspect was booked at Ukunda Police Station, and the exhibits secured pending weighing and sampling.

Additionally, detectives arrested Mwaura Katana Mgaza in the Jua Kali area of Lungalunga and seized forty large rolls of what is suspected to be cannabis sativa. He was transported to Lungalunga Police Station, where the seized items were secured for processing and further analysis.

“The fight against narcotics trafficking and substance abuse remains a top priority in the Coast region and across the country,” the DCI said in the statement.

The agency noted that the operations form part of sustained efforts to curb the spread of illicit drugs and safeguard communities in the region.