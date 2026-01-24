Young Tibetans Gather in Italy to Learn Autonomy Models and Advocacy Skills

Jan 24 – The three-day Tibetan Youth Empowerment Programme opened on January 16, 2026, at the Eurac Research Centre in South Tyrol, bringing together about 25 young Tibetans from eight countries for dialogue on autonomy, self-governance and advocacy.

The programme, running from January 16 to 18, is jointly organised by the Tibet Bureau Geneva and the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) of the Central Tibetan Administration, in collaboration with the Eurac Research Centre.

The opening session began at 9:30am at the Eurac auditorium, with speakers addressing historical struggles for autonomy and contemporary challenges facing the Tibetan community.

Professor Roland Psenner, President of the Eurac Research Centre, opened the programme by drawing parallels between South Tyrol’s past under fascist rule and Tibet’s current situation. He noted that the Eurac building itself was constructed 90 years ago during a period when local communities were denied the right to use their language and culture. Psenner reaffirmed Eurac’s long-term commitment to the Tibetan cause.

Delivering the welcome address, Thinlay Chukki, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the Tibet Bureau Geneva, described the programme as “the passing of the baton from one generation to the new generation of Tibetans.” She underscored youth empowerment as central to sustaining the Tibetan movement, while raising concern over the reported placement of more than one million Tibetan children in state-run boarding schools aimed at cultural assimilation.

Dr Gunther Cologna, a South Asia expert and long-time supporter of Tibet, highlighted Eurac’s three-decade relationship with the Tibetan movement and its role in fostering research and dialogue on autonomy.

Speaking on Tibet’s political approach, Tenzin Lekshay, Spokesperson and Additional Secretary at DIIR, explained the Middle Way Policy as a “win-win approach” that seeks mutual benefit rather than zero-sum outcomes. He said the Tibetan struggle extends beyond national interests, emphasising peace and coexistence globally.

In a dedicated advocacy session, Thinlay Chukki addressed issues of reincarnation and religious freedom, stressing a rights-based approach to countering Chinese state claims. “You don’t need to convince the world that reincarnation is real,” she said. “You need to convince the world that Tibetans have the right to decide their own spiritual future.”

Afternoon sessions focused on autonomy frameworks. Sergei Constantin outlined key concepts of territorial and non-territorial autonomy, while Marc Roggla presented South Tyrol’s autonomy model, achieved under the 1972 Second Statute of Autonomy, as a practical example of minority self-governance within a sovereign state.

The programme also featured an interaction with Arno Kompatscher, President of South Tyrol, who spent nearly an hour engaging with participants. He discussed the challenges South Tyrol faced in securing autonomy and expressed solidarity with Tibet’s situation.

As a gesture of appreciation, speakers received traditional Tibetan scarves, copies of Voice for the Voiceless, a 2026 calendar marking the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and the Dalai Lama’s autobiography.

Organisers acknowledged the support of Nyima Dhondup, Vice President of the Tibetan Association Italy, and Tenzin, who assisted with logistics and coordination throughout the programme.

The empowerment programme continues through January 18, with further sessions aimed at equipping young Tibetans with advocacy skills and knowledge to advance the Tibetan cause.