Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir (R) stands with First Vice President Riek Machar on February 22, 2020 as they attend a swearing-in ceremony at the State House in Juba, South Sudan

Africa

South Sudan army chief gives soldiers seven days to crush rebellion

Reinforcements from the South Sudanese army have now been deployed to Bor, which was the first place to be captured by opposition forces in the 2013-2018 conflict. The town is seen as a strategic staging post on the way to the capital.

Published

JUBA, Jan 24 – The head of South Sudan’s armed forces has given soldiers seven days to “crush the rebellion” in the east that is a potential threat to the capital, Juba.

Recently, the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) has attacked and captured several areas in Jonglei state, a local journalist told the BBC, though this could not be independently verified. The latest fighting has threatened Jonglei’s capital, Bor, two hours’ drive from Juba.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SPLA-IO’s leader, suspended First Vice-President Riek Machar, is currently on trial on charges of murder, treason and crimes against humanity, which he denies.

There are fears that the fighting could re-ignite a full-blown civil war in the country.

Conflict in South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, broke out in 2013, two years after independence, when President Salva Kiir accused Machar of plotting to overthrow him.

A 2018 peace deal ended the civil war that had killed nearly 400,000 people, but it has never been properly implemented and the relationship between Kiir and Machar has become increasingly strained amid ethnic tensions and sporadic violence.

Reinforcements from the South Sudanese army have now been deployed to Bor, which was the first place to be captured by opposition forces in the 2013-2018 conflict. The town is seen as a strategic staging post on the way to the capital.

“We brought you here for a mission,” chief of the defence force Gen Paul Nang Majok told his troops.

“I am giving you seven days only to finish the mission – to crush the rebellion in those areas and recapture them.”

The South Sudanese army is being supported by soldiers from Uganda. Their exact number is not known. One report put the figure at 4,000, but this has not been confirmed.

The soldiers are now preparing to advance into the areas held by SPLA-IO forces, national broadcaster SSBC has reported.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

AU deploys panel of the Wise to Mediate South Sudan Crisis

The AUC said that the decision to deploy a mediation team to Juba, follows direct talks between the AU Chairperson and South Sudanese President...

April 1, 2025

DIPLOMACY

South Sudan did not instruct Raila to meet with Museveni: Kiir’s Spokesperson David Majur

Raila, who was appointed by President William Ruto as Kenya’s special envoy to South Sudan, stated upon returning from Entebbe that Kiir's administration had...

April 1, 2025

Africa

Why President Kiir denied Raila access to detained VP Riek Machar

Odinga arrived in Juba on Friday to meet South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and his archrival Marchar but little details emerged from his 6-hour...

March 30, 2025

Africa

Cooperation Over Conflict: Strengthening Ties Horn of Africa, Creating a  Path to Peace

By Richie Olaka The Horn of Africa continues to be trapped in a never-ending cycle of conflict, displacement of populations, and runaway insecurity. If...

January 11, 2025