6 killed, 7 critically injured in late-night crash near Konza City

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 — Six people were killed on Friday night following a road accident involving multiple vehicles along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway near Konza City in Machakos County.

The crash occurred in the Katumani area at around 11pm and involved a passenger bus travelling from Mombasa, a matatu shuttle headed to Loitoktok, and a lorry, according to police.

Seven other passengers sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Machakos Level 5 Hospital, where they were admitted in serious condition.

The bodies of the deceased were later transferred to a local mortuary.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti confirmed the incident, saying emergency response teams were swiftly deployed to the scene.

“Emergency response teams from Muumandu and Kyumbi were promptly dispatched to carry out rescue and evacuation efforts. Six passengers were confirmed dead at the scene, while seven critically injured victims were evacuated and are currently receiving specialised medical care at Machakos Level 5 Hospital,” Ndeti said.

She added that rescue operations had since been concluded, with traffic police and other relevant authorities managing traffic flow and investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The governor also urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly as schools reopen for the first term — a period typically marked by increased traffic on major highways.

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over rising road accidents at the start of the New Year.

Police said at least 16 people were killed in separate road crashes across the country on New Year’s Day alone, underscoring persistent road safety challenges.