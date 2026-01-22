Sakaja Entices Nairobi Motorists with Early-Bird Discount on Seasonal Parking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Nairobi County has announced a five percent discount for motorists who renew or subscribe to seasonal parking.

In a public notice, Governor Johnson Sakaja said the offer will run from January 15 to February 14, 2026, providing motorists with an incentive to regularize their parking subscriptions.

“Payments are quick and convenient. Motorists can use USSD *647#, visit any County Customer Service Centre, or pay online,” Sakaja said.

Daily parking fees in the Central Business District (CBD), Westlands, and Upper Hill are set at approximately Sh300, while less congested areas attract lower rates of about Sh150.

The county has also outlined charges for private on-street seasonal parking, which applies to lorries, trailers, and non-PSV buses. Subscription options are available for one, three, six, and twelve months.

2023 Approved seasonal parking charges are Sh12,000 for one month, Sh32,000 for three months, Sh60,000 for six months, and Sh112,000 for twelve months.

Additionally, motorists seeking reserved private parking slots measuring 2.5 by 5 metres will pay an annual fee of Sh275,000.

Reserved private parking on a daily basis attracts a charge of Sh1,500.