Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The appointments, formalized through a Gazette Notice dated January 27, follow nominations by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday, January 22/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: President Ruto presides over swearing-in of new appellate judges

President William Ruto swears in 15 new judges to Kenya’s Court of Appeal, including nine promoted from the High Court, to strengthen access to justice.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — President William Ruto on Wednesday presided over the swearing-in of fifteen new judges to the Court of Appeal at State House, Nairobi.

Nine of the appointees were promoted from the High Court.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The appointments, formalized through a Gazette Notice dated January 27, follow nominations by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday, January 22.

The appointments aim to address the acute shortage of judges at the Court of Appeal, which has been operating with only 27 judges against a statutory capacity of 70.

Among those appointed are Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairman Ahmed Issack Hassan, Senior Counsel Katwa Kigen, and High Court judges Enock Chacha Mwita, Hedwig Ong’udi, and Mathews Nduma Nderi.

The full list of appointees includes Linnet Mumo Ndolo, Lucy Mwihaki Njuguna, Rachel Chepkoech Ngetich, Samson Odhiambo Okongo, Stephen Radido Okiyo, Brown Murungi Kairaria, Paul Lilan, Munyao Sila, Johnson Okoth Okello, and Byram Ongaya. Nine of the new judges are promotions from the High Court.

The JSC shortlisted thirty-five candidates ahead of the interviews it said ensured merit, integrity, fairness, gender parity, inclusivity, and regional balance.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs the commission, said the selection process evaluated candidates on professional competence, legal and life experience, communication skills, integrity, and commitment to public service and constitutionalism.

“This will strengthen the Court’s ability to address the existing backlog of cases and enhance access to justice through the timely hearing and determination of appeals,” Koome said.

The Court of Appeal, Kenya’s second-highest court, sits in collegiate benches of uneven numbers, starting from three judges.

It handles appeals from the High Court and courts of equal status, shaping binding jurisprudence on constitutional, commercial, and public law disputes across the country, including in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nakuru, and Eldoret.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

2 arrested as Kilifi officers recover large cannabis consignment

Kilifi police recover 220 rolls and 9kg of suspected cannabis in Langobaya, arrest two suspects following a successful operation.

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oketch Salah fires back at Winnie, vows to reveal ‘truth’ about Raila’s final moments

Businessman Oketch Salah says he will publicly respond to Winnie Odinga’s claims about Raila Odinga’s final moments, insisting his account is truthful.

41 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EU, Kenya launch Sh454mn project to strengthen national cybersecurity ecosystem

The EU and Kenya launch a Sh454 million initiative to strengthen the national cybersecurity ecosystem and boost trust in the digital economy.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JICA trains senior Kenyan police officers on evidence-based road safety strategies

Senior Kenyan police officers complete a JICA training programme in Tokyo to enhance road safety policies and accident prevention under the Safe-System Approach.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police chief visits Hulugho after al-Shabaab kills chief and teacher in Garissa

DIG Gilbert Masengeli visited Hulugho after al-Shabaab killed a chief and teacher in Garissa, as police deploy multi-agency teams to hunt attackers.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Loss of Funding, Deregistration Loom for Non-Compliant Political Parties: ORPP

Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lurionokou said the regulator has shifted to what he termed election-centred regulation aimed at strengthening internal party democracy,...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Unchecked Spending and Foreign Funds Could Undermine 2027 Elections, IEBC Says

Ethekon described the failure to enforce a comprehensive Election Campaign Financing Law as a major vulnerability that could compromise the credibility and fairness of...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Winnie Odinga Alleges Intimidation in ODM, Claims Members De-Whipped for Supporting Her

Winnie said the party has reached a point where members are being asked to formally declare their loyalty to the current regime, with rewards...

11 hours ago