LIVE: President Ruto presides over swearing-in of new appellate judges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — President William Ruto on Wednesday presided over the swearing-in of fifteen new judges to the Court of Appeal at State House, Nairobi.

Nine of the appointees were promoted from the High Court.

The appointments, formalized through a Gazette Notice dated January 27, follow nominations by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday, January 22.

The appointments aim to address the acute shortage of judges at the Court of Appeal, which has been operating with only 27 judges against a statutory capacity of 70.

Among those appointed are Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairman Ahmed Issack Hassan, Senior Counsel Katwa Kigen, and High Court judges Enock Chacha Mwita, Hedwig Ong’udi, and Mathews Nduma Nderi.

The full list of appointees includes Linnet Mumo Ndolo, Lucy Mwihaki Njuguna, Rachel Chepkoech Ngetich, Samson Odhiambo Okongo, Stephen Radido Okiyo, Brown Murungi Kairaria, Paul Lilan, Munyao Sila, Johnson Okoth Okello, and Byram Ongaya. Nine of the new judges are promotions from the High Court.

The JSC shortlisted thirty-five candidates ahead of the interviews it said ensured merit, integrity, fairness, gender parity, inclusivity, and regional balance.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs the commission, said the selection process evaluated candidates on professional competence, legal and life experience, communication skills, integrity, and commitment to public service and constitutionalism.

“This will strengthen the Court’s ability to address the existing backlog of cases and enhance access to justice through the timely hearing and determination of appeals,” Koome said.

The Court of Appeal, Kenya’s second-highest court, sits in collegiate benches of uneven numbers, starting from three judges.

It handles appeals from the High Court and courts of equal status, shaping binding jurisprudence on constitutional, commercial, and public law disputes across the country, including in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nakuru, and Eldoret.