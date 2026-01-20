Connect with us

Over 50 applicants seek to become KTDA Group CEO

“So far the process has attracted 50 applicants, of whom five are internal candidates drawn from KTDA’s senior leadership, including serving Managing Directors and General Managers. The Board has emphasised that the recruitment will be competitively driven and free from bias, with selection based on demonstrable competence, sector experience and leadership capacity,” KTDA Board Chairman Chege Kirundi said in a statement.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – The Kenya Tea Development Authority Holdings Limited has announced the launch of a competitive, merit-based recruitment process to appoint a new Group Chief Executive Officer.

The recruitment follows statutory provisions requiring the current Group CEO, Wilson Muthaura, to proceed on terminal leave, upon attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Muthaura has been at the helm of the agency for five and a half years with Miano now expected to ensure continuity of leadership and steer the organization through a transition period.

KTDA says the recruitment process is expected to prioritize the best interests of KTDA, its smallholder shareholders and stakeholders across the tea value chain.

The Board appointed Francis Miano as the acting Group CEO , effective Friday,16th January 2026.

