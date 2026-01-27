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Oburu Oginga defends ODM working with Ruto during a meeting with the British High Commission in Nairobi on Jan 27, 2026.

Kenya

Oburu defends ODM’s decision to work with Ruto

Facing criticism at home, Oburu has told the UK that ODM worked with Ruto to protect democracy and avoid political instability.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga on Tuesday held talks with the British High Commission in Nairobi, using the meeting to defend the party’s decision to work with President William Ruto’s government following the death of Raila Odinga.

Oginga met the UK’s Charge d’Affaires, Ed Barnett, who paid him a courtesy call at a time when ODM is facing public scrutiny over its cooperation with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

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During the meeting, the ODM leader briefed the British envoy on developments within the party since the passing of former Prime Minister in October 2025, the state of relations between ODM and UDA, and the progress of the implementation of the 10-Point Agenda agreed between the two sides.

Oburu said ODM’s decision to work with the government was driven by its long-standing belief in democracy and constitutional transfer of power.

He told the UK envoy that the party opposed coups and unconstitutional changes of government, warning that political instability would have hurt the country.

“With the UK, we share a deep belief in democratic processes. We do not want coups and other unconstitutional changes of government,” Oginga said.

“That is what informed our decision to work with the government. We acted to avert chaos.”

Since Raila’s passing, ODM has been navigating a delicate transition, with Oburu taking over party leadership and signalling openness to structured cooperation with the Ruto administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The party has insisted that the engagement with UDA is issue-based and focused on stabilising the country, not political surrender.

However, divisions within ODM have become more visible, especially as younger leaders and grassroots supporters express discomfort with the party’s new posture.

Barnett briefed Oburu on the UK–Kenya Strategic Partnership signed in July 2025, which focuses on cooperation in key areas including growth, trade and investment, climate and nature, science and technology, security and defence, and migration.

The British envoy said the partnership reflects strong ties between the two countries and continued engagement on regional and global issues.

Barnett also conveyed the UK government’s condolences to the Odinga family and the people of Kenya following the death of Raila, describing him as a major figure in Kenya’s democratic journey.

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