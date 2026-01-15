Connect with us

This photo taken on Oct 23, 2019 shows Chinese Go player Nie Weiping competing during the 2019 Sino-Korean Go Friendship Competition. [Photo/Xinhua]

China’s Go Icon Nie Weiping passes away aged 73 in Beijing

Nie Weiping, one of China’s most influential Go players and a key figure in the revival of Chinese Weiqi, has died in Beijing at the age of 73, according to Xinhua.

BEIJING, China, Jan 15 — Nie Weiping, an iconic Chinese professional Go player and honorary president of the Chinese Weiqi Association, passed way in Beijing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Born in August 1952, Nie was a key figure in revitalizing Go game in China in the 20th century. He was given a ninth-dan rank in 1982 and became the head coach of the Chinese national Go team in 1986, cultivating many world champions. Nie was also committed to promoting and popularizing the game of Go over the years.

He played a pivotal role in the first four editions of the China-Japan Super Matches in the 1980s, beating 11 top Japanese players in a row and earning the title of “Go Master” from the country’s top sports governing body and the Chinese Weiqi Association.

