Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Incident Commander and NDMU Director Dr Duncan Onyango Ochieng said all critical incident objectives had been achieved, marking the end of active emergency operations at the site of the 14-storey building collapse/NDMU

NATIONAL NEWS

NDMU concludes operation at collapsed South C building, site secure for probe

NDMU has concluded the search and rescue operation at the collapsed South C building where two bodies were recovered, with the site handed over for investigations and roads reopened.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 — The National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) has concluded the search, rescue and recovery operation at the collapsed South C building where two bodies were recovered.

NDMU announced Thursday it had handed over the site to the Lang’ata County Commissioner to secure it for investigations with previously closed roads reopened to the public.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Incident Commander and NDMU Director Dr Duncan Onyango Ochieng said all critical incident objectives had been achieved, marking the end of active emergency operations at the site of the 14-storey building collapse.

“First and foremost, we wish to confirm that the search, rescue and recovery operation has been concluded, following the successful recovery of all the two suspected victims from the collapsed 14-storey building,” Dr Ochieng said.

He said the operation was conducted “with professionalism, care, and strict adherence to safety,” and with due consideration for the affected families.

Dr Ochieng conveyed condolences to the families of the victims, noting that from the first day of the response, “the safety, dignity, and recovery of the victims remained our highest priority.”

“We acknowledge the pain and uncertainty endured by the families during this period and wish to assure them that the response was guided by a firm commitment to bring closure, uphold dignity, and support the affected community,” he said.

Second body retrieved form collapsed South C building as search nears end

Open for business

With the conclusion of the operation, Dr Ochieng said key access roads that had been closed to facilitate rescue efforts have now been reopened and normal traffic flow restored.

AAK flags approval lapses in South C building collapse, faults NCA

AAK defends Architects in South C collapse, blames developer

Wahome blames City Halll for South C building collapse

Businesses within the South C Shopping Centre and the surrounding area have also resumed operations.

“Marking an important step towards restoration of normalcy for the South C community,” he said.

He added that the incident site has now been formally handed over to the Nairobi South Borough County Commissioner, working with the County Security Committee and other relevant agencies, to facilitate investigations, site management and any subsequent administrative or legal processes.

“With the conclusion of active search, rescue and recovery operations, the incident site has been formally handed over… to facilitate further investigations, site management, and any subsequent administrative or legal processes, in line with the laws of Kenya,” Dr Ochieng said.

He said the active search and recovery phase, which he led as Incident Commander, has now been formally closed, with further processes to be coordinated by the County Commissioner as emergency teams demobilise.

Dr Ochieng praised the multi-agency response that made the operation possible, thanking Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams, heavy equipment operators, NDMU personnel and technical partners who worked under difficult conditions.

“This operation was made possible through strong multi-agency coordination and collective commitment,” he said.

He also thanked the South C community and the general public for their patience and cooperation, and commended the media for what he termed responsible and accurate coverage of the incident.

“Your role in disseminating verified information helped manage public expectations, counter misinformation, and support overall incident coordination,” he said.

“As we transition from response to recovery and investigation, we remain committed to accountability, transparency, and continued collaboration with all relevant stakeholders,” Dr Ochieng added.

The 14-storey building collapsed on January 2, triggering a multi-agency emergency response and raising renewed concerns over building safety and regulatory enforcement in Nairobi.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Two Lionesses Safely Guided Back into Nairobi National Park After Straying into Kitengela

Patrol teams used the EarthRanger wildlife tracking system to locate the animals and safely steer them back into the park without incident

3 hours ago

County News

Wahome turns up heat on Sakaja over illegal floors in South C collapse

Lands CS Alice Wahome has blamed Nairobi City County for the South C building collapse, saying illegal approval of extra floors and corruption at...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police seize illegal alcohol in crackdown on counterfeit Gin, Vodka

Kenya Police in Uasin Gishu arrest four suspects and seize 139 bottles of illicit alcohol in counterfeit Best Gin and Smart Vodka bottles as...

20 hours ago

County News

Architectural Association defends architects in South C collapse, blames developer

The Architectural Association of Kenya has defended the architects on record in the South C building collapse, saying a developer-led construction model limited professional...

21 hours ago

County News

NCA registered South C building before City, NEMA clearance: Architects

The Architectural Association of Kenya has blamed regulatory and professional failures for the South C building collapse, saying NCA registered the project before county...

22 hours ago

County News

Second body retrieved form collapsed South C building as search nears end

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku was on his way to the site for a briefing, officials said, as the scale of the tragedy...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Search at South C Building Collapse Enters Sixth Day as Victim is Buried

The first victim of the tragedy, security guard Ali Adan Galgalo, was laid to rest in a ceremony attended by local leaders, including Member...

1 day ago

Kenya

DPP Orders Probe into South C Building Collapse, Gives Police Seven Days to Submit Report

The DPP directed the Inspector General of Police to immediately initiate or expedite investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

3 days ago