NACADA Board Chair Mairori Gets Fresh Three-Year Term

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has welcomed the reappointment of Bishop Dr. Stephen Mairori, EBS, as Chairperson of its Board by President William Samoei Ruto, for a further three-year term.

In a statement, NACADA described the reappointment as a strong endorsement of the Authority’s leadership and a clear signal of the government’s unwavering commitment to intensifying the fight against alcohol and substance abuse in Kenya.

The Authority noted that the President’s decision reflects the national priority accorded to combating drug and alcohol abuse, which has been declared a development and security emergency due to its far-reaching impact on public health, social stability, productivity, and national security.

“NACADA profoundly appreciates His Excellency the President for the confidence placed in the Board’s leadership. This reappointment reinforces the whole-of-government approach being deployed to decisively confront the menace of substance abuse,” the statement read.

During his previous term, Bishop Mairori provided strategic leadership that strengthened inter-agency collaboration, expanded preventive and rehabilitative programmes, and reinforced NACADA’s policy and regulatory frameworks. His stewardship has been credited with enhancing national awareness campaigns and driving evidence-based interventions across counties.

The Authority reaffirmed its full support for Bishop Mairori as he continues to guide NACADA’s strategic direction, citing his visionary leadership, integrity, and unwavering dedication to public service as key pillars in advancing the agency’s mandate.

“With Bishop Mairori’s continued leadership, NACADA is well-positioned to scale up prevention, treatment, and enforcement efforts aimed at safeguarding the health, security, and future of all Kenyans,” the Authority said.

NACADA reiterated its commitment to working closely with government institutions, county governments, faith-based organizations, civil society, and communities to realize the shared goal of a drug-free, productive, and secure nation.

