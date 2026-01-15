98 percent of Kenyan exports to enter Chinese market at zero duty

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui announced that Kenya had successfully negotiated an ‘early harvest’ trade framework with China that will allow 98.2 per cent of Kenyan exports to enter the Chinese market at zero duty.

The pact is designed to correct a structural disadvantage that has long locked Kenyan exporters out of preferential access to the Chinese market, unlike several of Kenya’s East African Community neighbours and other African states classified as Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The newly agreed framework now places Kenya on a more competitive footing, significantly lowering trade barriers and opening doors for Kenyan products across multiple sectors.

“We are pleased to share that these engagements have resulted in a preliminary agreement that allows for 98.2% zero-duty market access for Kenyan goods. This early harvest framework is a monumental progression that signifies China’s commitment to strengthening our trade ties further,” Kinyanjui said.

He said the Government has been seeking to expand its export basket across the globe through engagements with different countries to reduce.

“The introduction of zero-duty access will unlock vast economic potential for Kenyan exporters, allowing for diversification of our export basket especially in the agricultural sector which is the mainstay of our economy. This development is expected to generate considerable employment opportunities and bring tangible benefits to our economy,” the Trade CS explained.

Government reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing opportunities that enhance trade capabilities and strengthen partnerships on the world stage.

The development comes a day after the US House of Representatives has passed a bill to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act for a further three years, offering relief to African countries that rely on preferential access to the American market.

The Bill, which seeks to renew the trade programme that allows eligible African countries to export goods duty-free to the United States, was approved by 340 votes to 54.

It has now been forwarded to the U.S. Senate for consideration before the extension can take effect.

AGOA, which came into effect in 2000, provides duty-free access to the U.S. market for a wide range of products, from participating African countries, supporting trade, investment and job creation.

Kenya is among the programme’s top beneficiaries, with billions of shillings in annual export earnings tied to the U.S. market, particularly from apparel and textiles, coffee and nuts.