Tuya Visits KDF Troops in Somalia, Says Mission Key to Regional Stability

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 20 — Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has visited Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving in Somalia under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), stressing the mission’s critical role in advancing regional stability, peacebuilding and humanitarian efforts.

In a statement following the visit to Kismayo, Tuya said she was accompanied by the Commander of the Kenya Army, Lieutenant General David Ketter, as she met Kenyan troops deployed under the African Union–led mission.

“This mission is key, not only in advancing regional stability and supporting peace efforts, but also in sustaining humanitarian initiatives. It embodies the values of service, responsibility and solidarity that define the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF),” Tuya said.

She expressed appreciation to regional and international partners supporting the mission, noting that cooperation and shared purpose remain essential to achieving lasting security in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa.

The Defence CS said her visit was meant to demonstrate solidarity with the troops and acknowledge the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

“My visit is in solidarity, and to express deep gratitude to the men and women serving far from home, as well as to their families who bear the weight of sacrifice with resilience and grace,” Tuya said.

As the year draws to a close, she paid tribute to the troops’ dedication during the festive season, wishing them strength and protection, and reaffirmed the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to their welfare and safety.

“The discipline, bravery and unwavering commitment of our soldiers do not go unnoticed. Their welfare, safety and well-being remain our highest priority,” she said.

The mission also involvea troops from Uganda Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Egypt.

AUSSOM officially replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on January 1, 2025, marking a new phase in international support to Somalia.

The multidimensional peace support operation is endorsed by the African Union Peace and Security Council and authorised by the United Nations Security Council under Resolution 2767.

The mission’s initial 12-month mandate focuses on stabilisation, security and state-building, with the long-term objective of transferring full security responsibility to Somali forces by December 2029.

Implemented through a phased and more agile approach, AUSSOM is designed to support intensified Somali-led operations against Al-Shabaab and ISIL/Daesh-linked groups, while aligning its activities with Somalia’s Security Development Plan and National Security Architecture.

The UN Security Council has authorised the deployment of 11,826 uniformed African Union personnel, including 680 police officers, until December 31, 2025, with a planned drawdown of 800 personnel by the end of the year.