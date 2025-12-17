Railways police hold mental health workshop for officers

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – Railways and Port Police officers in Nairobi took part in a two-day mental health workshop aimed at supporting their well-being and resilience.

The event, organised by the Railways and Port Police Unit under the leadership of Commandant Geoffrey Mayek, brought together officers from Nairobi and surrounding areas.

“Mental health is as important as physical security. Officers must prioritise their wellbeing, not only for themselves but also for the safety and efficiency of their colleagues,” Mayek said.

The sessions, facilitated by experts from the Kenya Police Service Counselling and Psychosocial Support Department and the Unit’s own counselling and chaplaincy team, covered topics such as mental wellness, trauma, PTSD, substance abuse, self-care, emotional intelligence, and gender differences in mental health.

Mayek also used the platform to emphasise professional conduct, particularly during the festive season.

“I urge all officers to maintain vigilance, embrace multi-agency cooperation, avoid corruption, and treat the public with respect and courtesy,” he said.

He further directed commanders to be “fair, firm, flexible, and friendly when managing their teams,” noting that leadership plays a key role in promoting a positive work environment.

Present at the workshop were Deputy Commandant Mary Wakuu, Railways Police SOP Ezra Onyango, and Nairobi Terminus OCPD Sarah Kinyanjui.