Public Health PS Mary Muthoni during a live interview at Capital FM on 29 Oct 2025.

Kenya

PS Muthoni Raises Alarm Over Rising Male Suicide Cases, Calls for Urgent Intervention

PS Muthoni said mental health issues remain a major but often ignored contributor to the growing number of deaths.

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Dec 24 — Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has raised concern over a worrying rise in suicide cases among men across the country, attributing the trend largely to untreated mental illness and other social challenges.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of Mathew Muchira, a 53-year-old man who died by suicide at his farm in Gichugu, Muthoni said mental health issues remain a major but often ignored contributor to the growing number of deaths.

“Mental illness should not be ignored or treated as a taboo. Families must support their loved ones when they notice behavioural changes instead of condemning them,” she said.

The PS noted that alcoholism, drug and substance abuse, and domestic violence have also played a significant role in worsening mental health among men, increasing their vulnerability to suicide.

Muthoni further expressed concern over rising cases of defilement, rape and theft of farm produce in parts of Gichugu, calling on security agencies to step up patrols and ensure those involved are apprehended.

The Catholic Church in Kirinyaga has also called for urgent multi-sectoral intervention to address the crisis. Father Martin Wanyoike, the priest in charge of Difathas Parish, said the number of men taking their own lives in the area was alarming.

“I have buried many men who have died by suicide through hanging or poisoning. This is a worrying trend that calls for immediate action,” Father Wanyoike said.

He urged the government, church leaders and community members to work together to support men battling depression, rejection and emotional distress, noting that many suffer in silence and fail to seek help.

Father Wanyoike observed that fewer women die by suicide compared to men because they are more likely to seek help and confide in friends, unlike men who often internalise their struggles.

He appealed to men to speak openly about the challenges they face and urged families, particularly spouses, to foster supportive home environments to help prevent such tragedies.

Meanwhile, Muthoni also cautioned residents against consuming uninspected meat during the festive season, warning that poor hygiene practices could lead to outbreaks of diseases such as cholera.

She urged the public to observe proper food safety measures and seek services from licensed meat inspectors to safeguard their health.

